Aspen food tax refunds still in process

Food tax refund checks for Aspen residents are still being processed and the last of them will be distributed later this month.

The refunds are being processed in batches this year, and the remaining amount will be issued in the next two weeks, according to Tracy Terry, municipal court clerk.

About 1,200 checks will be cut for those who were eligible for the refund and applied by the April 15 deadline.

The current amount for refunds is $55, which Aspen City Council increased by $5 in 2017 . Prior to that, it had been $50 since 1998.

The refund was introduced in 1970 and at the time was $7.

The idea behind the refund is that Aspen, which is a home-rule city, did not exempt food from sales taxes unlike the state and cities that aren’t home ruled.

Aspen residents who lived within city limits for the entire year of 2020 and who have been registered to vote since at least Jan. 1, 2020, were eligible.

Residents 65 or older and residents who are legally blind were eligible for additional refund payments.