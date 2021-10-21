Aspen chamber working on ‘destination management’ plan

The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting Tuesday morning that will look at Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s plan for future tourism marketing.

The Tourism Town Hall will include partial disclosure of results from a Resident Sentiment Survey that was conducted on ACRA’s behalf between July 20 and Aug. 6. About 1,300 Aspen-area residents shared their opinions on the state of Aspen tourism.

The tourism groups in Carbondale, Basalt, Glenwood Springs and Snowmass Village launched a similar survey under a different initiative this month. The Colorado Tourism Office is aiding that initiative. As part of that effort, residents in those towns are being asked to take a survey on tourism.

Aspen isn’t conducting a second resident survey in an effort to avoid “survey fatigue,” said Eliza Voss, ACRA’s vice president destination marketing. However, the results from the completed Aspen-area residents survey will be shared in the regional effort, Voss said. Many of the questions were similar in the two surveys, she said.

Before the regional effort was launched, ACRA engaged in a destination management plan aimed at “protecting the quality of life for Aspen residents while preserving the very reason people enjoy coming here,” according to its website. “Our community is a mature destination, and our residents understand our roots as a tourist destination, but we are looking to find harmony between the two, so that Aspen can be a sustainable destination into the future.”





As part of the plan, ACRA will assess the current state of the tourism-based economy and work with the community to map the evolution of marketing and management in the future. It will be a six-month process headed by a consulting firm called Destination Think.

Voss acknowledged it is confusing that there were two surveys of residents in the area on tourism marketing. The Destination Marketing effort undertaken by ACRA was already underway when the regional effort tied with the Colorado Tourism Office was launched.

While Aspen’s resident survey is closed, people who weren’t able to participate can contact Voss with their points on the state of Aspen tourism at evoss@aspenchamber.org .

The Tourism Town Hall will be held Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. To register for the webinar, go to https://aspenchamber-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iNy88-nUQ32q051Za8ufrQ .

