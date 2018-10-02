Aspen boys golf team wins first state title; senior Jack Hughes second overall

BOULDER — The Aspen High School boys golf team did what it set out to do: win the Class 3A state championship Tuesday at Boulder Country Club. The Skiers held off runner-up Kent Denver to win its first state title in the sport.

The Skiers shot a collective 14-over-par to beat the Sun Devils by nine strokes. AHS had only led by a single stroke after the first round on Monday. Holy Family finished third, 23 strokes behind Aspen. Basalt High School was sixth at 64-over.

Aspen senior Jack Hughes, who is committed to golf for the University of Colorado, finished 2-over-par, or three back of winner Kent Denver senior Jackson Klutznick, for second place. Klutznick's family once had a stake in the Aspen Skiing Co.

Peak to Peak's Davis Long, last year's state champ, was third at 3-over and Aspen junior Jack Pevny tied for fourth at 4-over.

AHS senior Dawson Holmes was the third scorer for the Skiers, finishing the tournament at 8-over and in 13th place.

Basalt's best finish came from senior Holden Kleager, who came in at 16-over and tied for 16th.

This is a developing story that will be updated.