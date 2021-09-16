Aspen area rescuers respond to two calls in one day

Local rescuers had their hands full Thursday with two incidents to address.

The first call came in to the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Cente not long after midnight, at approximately 12:39 a.m., from a camper saying his wife was ill, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The couple were staying at a campsite about 1.5 miles north of Crater Lake outside of the Maroon Bells.

Pitkin County deputies, while meeting with the husband at the visitors center at the Bells, obtained the campsite’s coordinates and then called Mountain Rescue Aspen for help.

Seven MRA members went into action shortly after 2 a.m., and by 4 a.m. they had made verbal contact with the woman. A Flight for Life crew picked up the patient at 5 a.m. and transferred her to Aspen valley Hospital, “where she was assessed and treated,” the release said.

“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind everyone of the importance of being aware of their surroundings, know their limitations, and be conscious of the dangers of altitude sickness,” the release said.



Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

More than 12 hours after that call, another one came in at 12:50 p.m., via 911, regarding a 49-year-old woman who had fallen and suffered multiple head injuries while hiking from Crested Butte to Aspen, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The victim was on the West Maroon Pass Trail, a popular route between Aspen and Crested Butte.

At about 1:20 pm, one U.S. Forest Service member was dispatched into the field, supported by a three-person Mountain Rescue Aspen hasty team. At about 1:53 pm, they were able to assist the patient back to the Maroon Bells parking lot. The woman drove in a personal vehicle for further medical treatment, the release said.

“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users to be prepared for any conditions or hazards they may encounter,” the release said.