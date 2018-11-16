Artist claims deal with Breckenridge to rebuild beloved trail troll

The Town of Breckenridge has confirmed that it is in discussions with Dambo to rebuild the troll. "We are in communication with the artist about rebuilding Isak at one of some locations we had talked about in previous meetings," said Haley Littleton, Town of Breckenridge spokesperson. "We are looking to put a group together to work through this. It will take some time to talk through all the logistics, so we don't know about an exact timeline."

Littleton added that the town had managed to remove the troll without much damage, giving Dambo the opportunity to restore Isak as he was originally built.

"I think we are happy we were able to remove isak and save the key pieces, and we're excited for the next step," Littleton said.

Original story below:

Thomas Dambo, the Danish artist and creator of recently-dismantled Breckenridge trail troll "Isak Heartstone," claimed in posts on social media that the troll had been "saved," and that the Town of Breckenridge had offered a few sites to completely rebuild Isak in the spring.

Dambo also claimed a person named Nicole had managed to sneak into a site and "salvage" Isak's heartstone which was his namesake. He said the town had offered two locations, the Illinois Trail behind the Breckenridge Ice Arena or the River Trail near Breckenridge Recreation Center.