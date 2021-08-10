Art Spotlight: Galerie Maximillian

Damien Hirst, “Tyloxapol,” 2010, Woodcut, 36 1/2″ x 48″. Photo courtesy of Galerie Maximillian

Galerie Maximillian Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or by appointment

602 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen

970-925-6100

http://www.galeriemax.com

Over his 40-year career, Albert Sanford, owner of Galerie Maximillian, has always believed in one standard when buying art: “If I’m not willing to hang

a piece in my own home, it does not deserve a place on the walls of my gallery, or in my client’s home.”

It is this passionate, personal relationship to art and the experience of collecting that makes Galerie Maximillian one of Aspen’s finest. Here you will find work by some of the world’s most coveted artists, both Modern and Contemporary, housed in an environment that is lively, welcoming and engaging. Clients become friends and visit the gallery season after season, year after year. This is a priceless relationship rooted in trust.

“Our customers have confidence in our expertise and they appreciate the fact that we are one of the longest running galleries in Aspen,” says Sanford. “Established in 1997, we are committed to spending time with our clients, helping them build quality collections that they can enjoy and be proud of for generations.”

Galerie Maximillian changes installations frequently, so it is almost guaranteed that you will see something new every time you visit.

Summer 2021 will kick-off with “New British Editions,” June 1st – July 19th that will include works by Damien Hirst, Anish Kapoor, Idris Khan, Michael Craig Martin, Harland Miller, Julian Opie, Grayson Perry and Clare Woods. “Sarah Graham: Recent Works,” July23 – August 15 will feature floral ink drawings that will take your breath away. The artist has created a unique body of work featuring a collection of dahlias in her sumptuous style in glorious colors and compositions. Each drawing is hand-painted with organic pigments on handmade paper pieced together that allows her to use her favorite materials and adds artistry to the works. The artist will be in attendance for a book signing August 2 – 4 from 3-5 p.m. (by appointment only). RSVP to 970-925-6100 or art@galeriemax.com .