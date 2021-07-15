Art Spotlight: Ann Korologos Gallery

Simon Winegar, “Through an Open Side”, Oil on Canvas, 24″ x 30″. Photo Courtesy Ann Korologos Gallery

Ann Korologos Gallery is the premier source for contemporary Western Art in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. “Our goal as a gallery is for every interaction to add beauty and depth to your life,” shares director Sue Edmonds. “The works our artists are creating are inspirational, timeless, and vibrant. The trip to Basalt, or a visit online, is sure to leave you fulfilled.”

This summer, explore the architecture of the West’s mountain peaks, wild streams, and shelters as presented by the gallery’s diverse roster of artists.Take in the fleeting moments captured in the dramatic still-life paintings of Sarah Lamb. Tour beloved locations of the Roaring Fork Valley through the impressionist landscape paintings of local artists Andy Taylor and Dan Young. Experience life as a rancher through the works of Terry Gardner, Simon Winegar, Donna Howell-Sickles, and Peggy Judy.

Explore the human relationship to the landscape through the imaginative paintings of Dinah Worman. Enjoy the dynamic differences in the abstracted landscape interpretations of Allison Stewart and Michael Kessler, and contrast them to the colorful, realist paintings of Brett Scheifflee. Get to know locally loved and nationally acclaimed painters, printmakers, sculptors and mixed-media artists such as Peter Campbell, Heather Foster, Ewoud de Groot, Deborah Paris, Sabrina Stiles, Tomas Lasansky, Janet Nelson, Michael Wisner, Sherrie York, and more.

“Art is an integral part of our cultural heritage, now and always” shares gallery owner Ann Korologos. “Whether connecting with us virtually or in historic downtown Basalt, we believe you will be transported by the insight and creativity of these artists, and the inspirational, timeless, and vibrant works created.”

Of the selection and quality, art aficionados and collectors have been known to say, “the best gallery in Aspen… is in Basalt!”