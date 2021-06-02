Alterra Mountain Co. names new president

Alterra Mountain Co. announced Tuesday, June 1, that Jared Smith is the company’s new president effective June 7.

Smith will be responsible for operating and further developing the company’s Resort Division for its 15 mountain destinations. In Colorado, that includes Steamboat Resort and Winter Park Resort.

Smith, a native of Davenport, Iowa, joins Alterra after more than 15 years at Live Nation Entertainment, where he most recently served as president and global chairman of Ticketmaster.

Alterra Chief Executive Officer Rusty Gregory said in a news release that Smith’s specific professional experience is a unique fit for Alterra’s current development.

The release stated that Smith led Ticketmaster through a reinvention of its approach to client, artist and fan engagement and helped transform its sales, support, product and technology organizations.

While at Ticketmaster, Smith was recognized for the development of a variety of industry advancements. Smith’s work earned him a place on Billboard’s Power 100 list in 2017, 2019 and 2020, and he was named to Sports Business Journal and Billboard Magazine’s 40 Under 40 lists in 2014 and 2015.