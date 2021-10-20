After 25-year run, Aspen favorite L’Hostaria Ristorante closing its doors

A sign for L'Hostaria, an Italian restaurant at 620 E Hyman Ave. in Aspen.

Kaya Williams/The Aspen Times

One of downtown Aspen’s oldest restaurants and a local’s favorite will close in early November, according to social media posts.

L’Hostaria Ristorante, located in the garden level in the 600 block of East Hyman Avenue in Aspen’s downtown core, will close for good after Nov. 5, according to an Instagram posting Wednesday morning from owner Tiziano Gortan.

“It’s with a bittersweet feeling in my heart that I have to announce today that after 25 years in the service industry, L’Hostaria Ristorante is closing its doors,” Gortan wrote. “The restaurant business in Aspen has always been changing and evolving, but the last 18 months have brought a new level of stress that made me realize I need to step back and take care of my health and my families both here in Colorado and in Italy.

“I am looking forward to spending more time with the people I love and hopefully take a very much needed real vacation.”

Phone messages left Tuesday for Gortan seeking further comment were not returned.





L’Hostaria is a favorite among locals, with the bar area frequently filled with friends and neighbors enjoying a glass of wine and sampling one of the best bar menus in town. It joins a growing list of longtime Aspen restaurants that have closed their doors in recent months, including Jimmy’s, the Red Onion and Pinon’s.

Gortan founded L’Hostaria in 1996 with Dante and Cristina Medri when he was 27 years old and spent most of those early years cooking in the kitchen, according to his Instagram post. He and his wife bought out the Medris in 2002, forcing Gortan to step out of the kitchen.

“… I had to reinvent myself and become the supervisor of the entire operation,” he said. “It was scary at first, but the community embraced me and accepted me, and together we created the incredible restaurant that L’Hostaria has become.”

Gortan noted that his restaurant has employed more than 500 people over the years and extended his “sincere gratitude to all current and past employees” in his social media announcement.

“It’s been an amazing ride, full of marvelous adventures accompanied with great food and wine,” Gortan said. “I am honored to have served the Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley community for such a long time. I thank you all for your loyal support.”