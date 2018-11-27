Theatre Aspen to produce ‘Guys and Dolls,’ ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ ‘Wizard of Oz’ in summer season

The Broadway classic "Guys and Dolls" will kick off Theatre Aspen's summer 2019 production slate, directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster who returns to the company for his second summer.

The company also will host what it is calling "a newly reimagined" production of "Little Shop of Horrors" directed by Carbonell Award-winner and Theatre Aspen stalwart Mark Martino.

Theatre Aspen's Summer Conservatory also will present a student production of "The Wizard of Oz," coming on the heels of the new movie adaptation to be released this winter.

Theatre Aspen announced the three shows on Tuesday. All three will be performed in the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park. An additional play as well as creative teams will be announced at a later date. Passes and tickets will be available for purchase in early January.

"2019 will be a Theatre Aspen summer to remember: two major musicals, in addition to a main-stage play and a main-stage family show," Theatre Aspen producing director Jed Bernstein said in an announcement. "These musicals are just the beginning of an ambitious summer. 'The Wizard of Oz' will be our longest-running Summer Conservatory production to date, and we're looking forward to an expanded cabaret series."

Theatre Aspen board president Kimberly Schlosser called the season "a fun and bold year for Theatre Aspen," adding: "These beloved shows are a great way to kick off the season. We're excited to offer a different variety of productions and connect with even more locals and visitors this summer."

More info at theatreaspen.org.