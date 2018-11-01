Ten Tenors, Melissa Villaseñor, Robert Randolph to play Wheeler Opera House in December

The Wheeler Opera House this week announced its December lineup of events including live music, film, magic and comedy.

The newly announced performances include "Saturday Night Live" castmember Melissa Villaseñor, Robert Randolph and the Family Band and a holiday concert by The Ten Tenors.

Tickets are on sale now at the Wheeler Opera House and aspenshowtix.com.

The Ten Tenors will perform their "Home for the Holidays" show on Dec. 6 ($45 to $60); Aspen Choral Society will perform Handel's "Messiah" on Dec. 15 ($15 to $20); the Aspen Filmfest standout documentary "This Mountain Life" will screen Dec. 16 ($15); Challenge America's "John Denver Christmas Concert" runs Dec. 20 ($35 to $125); a theatrical production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" runs Dec. 21 ($28 to $58); Mike Super's "Magic and Illusion" runs for two performances on Dec. 22 ($20 to $40); comedian Melissa Villaseñor will perform stand-up Dec. 23 ($40); The Fab Four Beatles tribute is on Christmas Day ($60 to 70); Robert Randolph and the Family Band will perform on Dec. 28 ($40-$55); and the Acrobats of Cirque-tacular will perform Dec. 29 ($28 to $45).

The Wheeler has not yet announced a New Year's Eve event.

The historic theater also announced one event in January: stand-up comedian Sal Vulcano with special guest Chris Distefano on Jan. 5 ($39.50).

Recommended Stories For You

The rest of the winter season is expected to be announced Nov. 15 at the Wheeler's preview party.

"Believe it or not we are just getting started," Wheeler executive director Gena Buhler said in the announcement. "Everyone in Aspen knows the holidays are magical here, and we love being a part of it."