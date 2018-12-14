Sting, John Mayer to headline Jazz Aspen Labor Day Experience

Sting and John Mayer will headline the 2019 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience, festival organizers announced Friday.

"(Jazz Aspen) is thrilled to welcome two iconic artists who we've long hoped to present and have been among the artists JAS attendees have most requested to hear on our main stage," Jazz Aspen President Jim Horowitz said in the announcement.

The festival also announced Labor Day sets from country music star Luke Combs and indie rock band Portugal. The Man.

Horowitz called their addition "a coup for our JAS Experience."

Tickets with "early bird" pricing will go on sale Monday at 9 a.m. Single-day ticket sales will follow at a later date, along with the rest of the lineup announcement.

Sting, former lead singer for The Police and a 16-time Grammy winner whose iconic songs include "Englishman in New York," "Fields of Gold" and "Every Breath You Take," will be making his local debut.

Mayer, who has had a record seven U.S. No. 1 albums on Billboard's rock chart, this year released the solo album "New Light" and has toured with members of the Grateful Dead in Dead & Company.

Combs recently won the 2018 Country Music Award for Best New Artist, and was nominated in the same category at the Grammys, following his breakout debut album "This One's For You."

Portugal. The Man, a fixture on the indie rock scene formed in Alaska in 2004, won the 2018 Grammy for Best Pop Group Performance for the massive hit single "Feel It Still."

"Early bird" passes can be purchased starting Monday at 866-JAS-TIXX (527-8499), http://www.jazzaspensnowmass.org or at the Belly Up Box Office in Aspen, http://www.bellyupaspen.com (970-544-9800).