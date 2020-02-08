Pathfinders partners with Chapel Gallery for ‘Passages’ exhibition

The Aspen Chapel Gallery and nonprofit Pathfinders have partnered on the mixed-media exhibition “Passages,” which will open at the gallery Wednesday.

The show is in honor of Rita Hunter, the stalwart Aspen Community Theatre producer and longtime local recently diagnosed with ALS.

Ten percent of art sales will go to Pathfinders, a local psychosocial support program for cancer and chronically ill patients, those suffering from grief and loss, caregivers, family members and the community.

Participating artists are Jocelyn Audette, Amy Beidleman, Finn Beidlman, Michael Bonds, Ada Christensen, Staci Dickerson, Doug Graybeal, Kathy Honea, Nancy Kullgren, Karlin Lana, Sam Louras, Michael McConnell, Harvey Paparo, Molly Peacock, Jay Phillips, Jessica Salet and Barbara Smith.

Gallery co-directors Michael Bonds and Tom Ward organized the show.

A reception with the artists will run Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

“This will be a diverse show,” Ward said. “Seventeen artists working in acrylic, watercolor oil, marble, found objects, everyday items, and paper, creating sculpture, paintings, ceramics, watercolors, collage, and mixed-media art. Please join us and greet Rita Hunter, check out Pathfinders and discover what these talented artists have created. It promises to be a lively opening.”