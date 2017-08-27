Fifth climber dies on Capitol Peak in 6 weeks, likely fell off 600-foot cliff

Hundreds of people gathered Friday at Herron Park to remember Marcil and Brightwell. Marcil's father, Roger Marcil, said at the memorial he'd like to see an "initiative" grow out of the deaths of his son and Carly that offered information on the proper routes to take and firsthand accounts of the dangers of a mountain such as Capitol Peak.

"I'd be willing to help spearhead that," he said. "So many people have died on these mountains. No one more needs to go like these two."

Capitol Peak stands out among the Colorado fourteeners because of the exposure near the mountaintop.

"We would put that at the top as far as difficulty in the state," said Scott Robson, executive director of the Colorado Mountain Club, which promotes adventure, safety and environmental protection of the peaks.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, who has been in office since 2011 but in Aspen for more than 30 years, said the number of people who have died, gotten lost or been injured in the past two months is "unprecedented." He would like to start an educational program of sorts that sets out the inherent dangers, the safest routes to take and how to be prepared in the backcountry.

"I think we can do a much better job of educating people," DiSalvo said after the deaths of Marcil and Brightwell. "These are technical climbs. These are not hikes."

Mountain Rescue Aspen representatives who work with the Sheriff's Office said last week they are working on a "Peak Awareness" program for the public.