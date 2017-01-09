After ‘close call’ Saturday, Aspen-area avalanche risk soars even higher | AspenTimes.com

CLOSE CALL SOUTH

OF ASPEN HIGHLANDS

A skier escaped injury after being swept several hundred feet down a slope and temporarily buried under snow at least twice Saturday in the Five Fingers area south of Aspen Highlands, according to an incident report filed with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The report said a party of three skiers descended Thumb Ridge and moved to their at the bottom to avoid flanks and debris of a large natural avalanche. One skier descended and stopped at what appeared to be a “safe spot” on the skier’s right of the slope, the report said.

The first skier heard a loud “whumpf” when the second skier took a first turn on a steep part of a slope. The first skier yelled and the second skier escaped by turning left.

The slide propagated above the first skier.

“Skier 1 tried to hold onto (a) tree but was ripped from it when hit by debris,” the report said. “Carried several hundred fee down slope, under the surface at least twice, and stopped buried to shoulders with skis on. Lost pole but uninjured.”

The party that reported the incident wanted to remain anonymous, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The gender of the skiers wasn’t listed.

Most information and images on that the avalanche center labeled “a close call” can be found at http://avalanche.state.co.us/caic/obs/obs_report.php?obs_id=44157.

The incident highlights the uncertainty of backcountry travel. It occurred before an avalanche warning was issued Monday (see related story).