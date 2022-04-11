The Drop-In: How long does it take one top-to-bottom lap on Aspen Mountain?

We’re doing a little experiment on today’s episode of The Drop-In to answer the question: “How long does it take to ski a top-to-bottom lap on Aspen Mountain?” We started the clock when we walked on to the Silver Queen Gondola and stopped it once we unclipped from our skis at the base of the mountain. How long do you think it took?

As a reminder, currently only two mountains remain open for the season in Aspen-Snowmass. Snowmass Ski Area closes on April 17 and Aspen Mountain closes on April 24.