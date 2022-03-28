The Drop-In: First chair on Tiehack
What’s it like to get first chair at one of the Aspen Skiing Co. resorts? On this episode of The Drop-In, Kelsey and Rose arrive to Tiehack at Buttermilk just before 9 a.m. and get to experience first chair and first tracks down on the spring corduroy. Buttermilk closes for the season on April 3, 2022, so make sure you get out and say goodbye to the ‘Milk before the lifts stop spinning this season!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The Drop-In: First chair on Tiehack
Buttermilk closes for the season on April 3, 2022, so make sure you get out and say goodbye to the ‘Milk before the lifts stop spinning this season!