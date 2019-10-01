The Drop-In: Exploring Ashcroft ghost town

Happy October 1! To kick off this “spooky” month, we decided to take a trip to the ghost town of Ashcroft, located 11 miles up Castle Creek Road. The leaves are peaking and it truly feels like fall, which means it is the perfect time to get out and explore! (Don’t forget to pay the $5 ghost town fee if you visit)

Please note – In the video, we say 1893, but that is incorrect, the date was 1883. All information is from the Aspen Historical Society and a story written in the Aspen Times Weekly, “Walk with Aspen’s Past … Area’s ghost towns have ‘certain presence’” https://www.aspentimes.com/news/walk-with-aspens-past-2/