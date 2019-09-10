 The Drop-In: Breathtaker Alpine Coaster summer 2019 | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Breathtaker Alpine Coaster summer 2019

Video | September 10, 2019

When the Breathtaker Alpinen Coaster first opened above Elk Camp on Snowmass Ski Area in December 2017, we took Drop-In viewers for a ride in its first few week’s of operaiton. Now we thought it would be fun to check out the coaster in the summertime … enjoy the ride!

The Breathtaker is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday until October 6 (which is it’s last day of operation until the winter).

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

The Drop-In
See more