The Drop-In: Breathtaker Alpine Coaster summer 2019
When the Breathtaker Alpinen Coaster first opened above Elk Camp on Snowmass Ski Area in December 2017, we took Drop-In viewers for a ride in its first few week’s of operaiton. Now we thought it would be fun to check out the coaster in the summertime … enjoy the ride!
The Breathtaker is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday until October 6 (which is it’s last day of operation until the winter).
