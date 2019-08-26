The Drop-In: An evening on Grizzly Reservoir
Located a little more than 6 miles up Lincoln Creek Road on Independence Pass is Grizzly Reservoir (and surrounding campsites).
On this episode of The Drop-In, we hopped in a car and hauled our paddle boards up to spend the afternoon/evening on the turquoise blue water. Also, enjoy the bonus footage of some huge avalanche paths on Lincoln Creek Road that we passed through on the drive up.
