The Drop-In: Ajax Trail

If you’re looking for an easy trail that offers up some stellar view of Aspen, a peek at the town’s mining history and winds through forest and under chairlifts, Ajax Trail is the right choice.

This 1.5-mile trail, wanders across Aspen Mountain and can be started at either Koch Lumber Park or picked up at the beginning of the Ute Trail (for “The Drop-In” we started at the Koch Lumber Park side).

But note that if you’re planning on hiking this, be aware of bears, we came across some semi-fresh bear droppings a few times along the way.