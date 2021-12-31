The Drop-In: 12th annual Audi Ajax Cup

It’s all about ski racing and raising money for the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club on this episode of The Drop-In as we check out the scene at the 12th annual Audi Ajax Cup.

The Ajax Cup is a dual giant slalom format with skiers racing side-by-side to the bottom of the course at Aspen Highlands. There is a handicap system in place that allows skiers of all ability levels to compete against each other and each team is led by a current or former professional ski racer.

The event is AVSC’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps the organization provide scholarships to get more kids on the valley on the slopes. There are currently more than 600 kids receiving over $600,000 in scholarships.