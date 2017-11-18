What’s the Big Deal: $6.7 million for duplex unit
November 18, 2017
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $6.7 million
Date recorded: Nov. 13, 2017
Address: 26 Smuggler Grove Road, Unit 2
Subdivision: Homes at Snyder Park, Aspen
Buyer: APK 20 Smuggler LLC
Seller: Pagewood LLC
Property type: Duplex
Year built: 2017
Total heated area: 2,194 square feet
Buzzworthy
Jackson Horn, a broker associate with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, has been named president of the Aspen Board of Realtors.
The installation ceremony took place Oct. 19 at ABOR's 45th Annual Inaugural and Awards Celebration at the Limelight Hotel.
"We are very proud to have Jackson Horn named as president of the Aspen Board of Realtors," said Jonathan Boxer, supervising broker of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse.
Born and raised in Aspen, Horn is a third-generation Aspen realtor. After starting a food and beverage company in Boulder upon graduating college, he returned to Aspen and has worked in real estate sales and development ever since.