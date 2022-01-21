The Drop-In: X Games 2022 preview
On this episode of The Drop-In, we’re hanging out at the base of the super pipe and at the top of the slopestyle course at X Games Aspen 2022 to give you a sneak peak of the venues and share all the important information you need to know before you come out to Buttermilk to cheer on your favorite athletes.
More information and a full schedule of events: http://www.aspentimes.com/news/aspen-x-games-2022-what-you-need-to-know-if-you-go/.
