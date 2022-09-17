World Cup notebook: Mikaela Shiffrin finishes out preseason training camp

Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during a March 20 women's World Cup giant slalom in Meribel, France.

Marco Trovati/AP

VAIL — Oct. 22 is coming.

The Soelden (Austria) World Cup opener’s defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin — also, (and more distinctly) the defending overall globe winner — will be ready. The 74-time World Cup winner recently returned from a training camp in Chile, according to her social media.

“It’s been a super productive camp in Chile the last few weeks!! We are nearing the end of this camp, and I just wanted to thank my coaches and the @usskiteam for all of your hard work and support, as always,” the star posted on Instagram on Sept. 16.

Skiers have been bouncing back and forth from various on-snow camps and final vacations as the days shorten. The U.S. moguls team traveled to New Zealand while cross-country athletes have been spotted in the Australia winter race scene and/or European snow-tunnels as a rollerski respite. At least one Vail area Alpine skier was even in Fiji, though racing gates didn’t appear to be the main focus.

“Absolutely insane times in Fiji,” River Radamus posted on Instagram. “Vinaka (thank you) @juliamancuso, @dylandafish and the whole @tavaruaislandresort family for welcoming us with open arms.”





An Olympic gold medalist, Julia Mancuso, who lives on the tropical island with her husband and children, responded in the comments, “You guys are all chargers! So fun!”

O’Brien and Owens continue recovery processes

Nina O’Brien, who broke her left tibia and fibula in a high-speed crash during the women’s giant slalom event in Beijing — and started her recovery process in the Vail Valley with NexGen Hyperbaric at All Points North Lodge in the Cordillera in Edwards — is set to return to the snow, according to a U.S. Ski Team weekly update.

“U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete Nina O’Brien, who sustained a leg injury during the Winter Olympics in Beijing, passed her last round of “back-to-snow” testing and is cleared to start skiing again!” the statement read.

“After seven months of rehabbing, O’Brien is ready to get back on skis just in time for the 2022-23 season.”

Kai Owens is also right in the thick of recovering from injuries sustained at the end of last season. The recent VSSA graduate gave a window into the tedious rehabilitation process on social media last week.

“Half way there! Well about 5 months post op on my knee and I have about 4 month left on my shoulder. I’m super stoked and proud of my progress so far! It’s been quite the summer of rehab but I’m getting there!” she posted on Instagram Sept. 5. Owens can be seen doing various one-arm and one-footed drills and exercises in a series of short clips.

“So lucky to have an amazing support circle that helps me get that much closer everyday! I’m also very close to being out of the sling and then the real work can begin!” she continued. Owens recently started at the University of Utah, which grants her close proximity to Team USA’s Center of Excellence and its vast strength and rehabilitation resources.

Colorado fills gap in NorAm schedule

With Lake Louise, one of North America’s more distinguished speed venues, not hosting a December NorAm downhill and super-G, Colorado resorts have stepped up to provide events for developing Alpine racers.

Copper Mountain is offering each gender two downhills and two super-G races from Dec. 5-10 and Beaver Creek will offer a pair of slaloms and giant slaloms at the Birds of Prey World Cup venue Dec. 12-15.

The full NorAm race schedule can be found at FIS-ski.com.

Notes from the USOPC media call on Sept. 15

2030/2034 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics: The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) would prefer a 2034 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, but they would be ready for the 2030 Games, too, according to a Sept. 15 conference call with members of the media.

“We have stated a preference for 2034 but also stated that we believe that we have readiness to do 2030 if that was asked of us. I don’t think that has changed,” Susanne Lyons, the USOPC’s outgoing board chairwoman, said.

“We’re very committed to whichever year that suits all the interested parties.”

With the Los Angeles Summer Olympics set for 2028, Lyons said “our preference would be to put a little bit more light in between those two Games.”

The IOC has delayed its 2030 decision from what could have been as early as December and then was pinned for May 2023 to sometime later in the fall of 2023 . The three cities bidding for the 2030 Games are Salt Lake City (which last hosted in 2002), Sapporo (which hosted in 1972) and Vancouver (which hosted in 2010).

Once a decision for 2030 is made, the 2034 choice will be made three years later, though there had previously been speculation that Bach would make both calls at the same time.

U.S. Track and Field 2024 Paris Olympic Trials: The dates and locations of the 2024 U.S. Olympic track and field and marathon trials, which would typically have been announced by now, are still up in the air.

“We don’t have any updates to announce for you today. I’m sorry and I can’t give you a timeframe on when those announcements will come,” said Sarah Hirshland, the USOPC chief executive, when asked.

