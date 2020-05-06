Woodward Copper details COVID-19-related changes to summer sports camps

A young snowboarder launches off a summer-themed rail next to a giant-wave feature at Woodward Copper's Pipeline Park in June 2019 at Copper Mountain Resort.

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — Woodward Copper announced Monday how the popular ski, snowboard and action sports summer camp at Copper Mountain Resort intends to alter plans this summer due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Copper Mountain Resort spokeswoman Taylor Prather announced Woodward Copper would cancel its June camps and begin summer sessions July 5, the day after Copper Mountain Resort intends to start spinning its lifts for summer operations. In turn, Woodward Copper will run six week of camps, including those featuring visiting action-sport pros, from July 5 through Aug. 15.

Woodward Copper officials said Monday that if a camper registered for one of the four canceled June sessions, they will have the ability to rebook for a new date. Woodward is in the process of contacting all June campers with additional information.

As for precautions that Woodward Copper is taking for its on- and off-snow camps at the resort, they include: precamp screening, including temperature checks (maximum temperature of 100.3 degrees) of all campers; only one adult allowed to drop off a camper; hand-sanitizing stations; increased sanitizing teams at more locations; and an additional nursing staff to monitor campers daily for COVID-19 symptoms.

Woodward Copper added that its staff will be screened daily upon arrival, including the temperature checks, and that staff will wear gloves and masks while preparing, cooking and serving food.

Woodward Copper officials said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 and recommendations set forth by the Summit County Public Health Department, Gov. Jared Polis, state health officials and the American Camp Association.

