Vail’s GoPro Mountain Games officially canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus

The Vail Valley Foundation had rescheduled the annual GoPro Mountain Games from the original June 4-7 dates to Aug. 20-23, but Thursday announced that the event will not occur in 2020.

Logan Robertson/Vail Daily

VAIL — The Vail Valley Foundation had rescheduled the GoPro Mountain Games from the original June 4-7 dates to Aug. 20-23, but Thursday announced the popular summer event will not occur in 2020. The organization is pursuing several avenues to keep the spirit of the GoPro Mountain Games alive throughout the summer and is already planning for next year’s event, scheduled for June 10-13, 2021.

“The Mountain Games is such an enormous and integral part of the VVF, the community and beyond and it is an event we, and thousands of others, look forward to each year with great anticipation. Unfortunately, an international event like this is simply not possible until we have completely stabilized from the coronavirus,” Dave Dressman, vice president of sales and sponsorship for the Vail Valley Foundation, said in a news release.

The Vail Valley Foundation will aim to lift spirits by hosting a virtual concert featuring several of the bands who would have performed live at this year’s event as well as past GoPro Mountains of Music Performers. This virtual concert event will take place on June 4, the day the Mountain Games was planned to begin, and will be co-produced by the foundation and its partner, “Jam in the Van,” known for creating widely-viewed, original musical performances on its YouTube channel. The online event will include performances by Twiddle, G. Love, Citizen Cope, Deer Tick, Ghost of Paul Revere and a ‘Bluegrass Superjam’ and others. Additional information will be forthcoming.

More than 150 sponsors and 82,000 spectators attended the GoPro Mountain Games in 2019, according to the foundation.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Vail Valley Foundation will continue to find creative ways to engage with fans, athletes, participants, spectators and outdoor brands throughout the summer.

“Our mountain community may not be able to gather like years’ past, but we will still be out there on the river, on the trail, or anywhere that we can safely get outside and do what we love the most,” Dressman said.

For more on the GoPro Mountain Games, or to learn more about how your athlete registration will be affected, visit mountaingames.com.