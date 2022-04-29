Vail Mountain holds off Aspen boys lacrosse in key league game, 7-4

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team hosts Vail Mountain School on Friday, April 29, 2022, on the AHS turf. The Gore Rangers won, 7-4.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Hosting Vail Mountain School in a critical league contest, the Aspen High School boys lacrosse team came up short on Friday night in a 7-4 loss on the cold and windy AHS turf.

Ranked No. 7 in Class 4A this week, the win for VMS (10-2 overall) avenged an overtime loss to the Skiers from earlier this season. Now 7-1 in league play, the win nearly locks up the league title for the Gore Rangers with only three games remaining in their regular season.

For Aspen, now 7-4 overall and 4-3 in league play, the loss ended a five-game win streak.

The Gore Rangers wasted little time getting on the scoreboard Friday, scoring less than two minutes into the first quarter. AHS senior Brady Haisfield made it 1-1 later in the quarter, but VMS responded with a goal not long after to lead 2-1 after the first 12 minutes.

After falling behind 3-1, Haisfield again found the net to pull AHS back within a goal late in the half. But Vail Mountain was able to score once more right as the buzzer sounded in the second quarter to lead 4-2 at halftime.





AHS freshman Ryan Rigney scored early in the third quarter to make it 4-3, only to have VMS answer with a goal less than a minute later. Another AHS freshman, Tucker Devlin, made it 5-4 late in the third quarter, but that’s the last anyone heard from the Skier offense.

The Gore Rangers made it 6-4 a couple of minutes into the fourth quarter, and effectively put the game away with a final goal with just inside of four minutes to go.

Aspen now has the weekend off before it will host Eagle Valley on Wednesday night. AHS will then face Steamboat Springs on Friday and Summit next Saturday to close out the regular season.

Photos: AHS boys lacrosse vs Vail Mountain





















Show CaptionsHide Captions

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team also played Friday, rolling to a 20-3 win over Summit (1-11 overall) on Iselin Field.

Now 8-3 on the season, the Skiers are scheduled to host Arapahoe in a non-league game late Saturday afternoon. Arapahoe is effectively ranked No. 11 in Class 5A this week, while Aspen is No. 6 in 4A.

Tennis

The Aspen High School girls tennis team closed out its regular season on Friday night with a 7-0 win over Delta at the Maroon Creek Club to finish 7-1 in league play for the season.

Avery Leonard (6-0, 6-0) won at No. 1 singles, Gemma Hill (6-0, 6-2) at No. 2 singles and Emma Bern (6-1, 6-1) at No. 3 singles.

The Skiers now turn their attention to regionals, scheduled for next Thursday and Friday in Grand Junction.

acolbert@aspentimes.com