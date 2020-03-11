USASA cancels nationals at Copper Mountain due to coronavirus concerns

Snowboarders march through Copper Mountain Resort's Center Village as part of a ceremony to ring in the 2019 USASA Nationals at Copper Mountain Resort.

Courtesy photo

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — The United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association announced on Wednesday it will cancel its annual USASA Nationals event, scheduled this year for March 27 through April 8 at Copper Mountain Resort, due to the concerns with the novel coronavirus — officially known as coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19.

The largest snowboarding and freeskiing competition in the world, USASA Nationals has been held annually at Copper Mountain for more than 10 years and attracts upward of 2,000 athletes — and accompanying family and friends — from 31 regional divisions nationwide. Nationals includes snowboard and freeski competitions in halfpipe, cross, slopestyle and Alpine disciplines across 12 days of action.

USASA Executive Director Michael Mallon announced the association’s decision in a statement Wednesday. Mallon said in the statement the association has been closely following the COVID-19 situation.

“With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines discouraging travel and large public gatherings,” Mallon wrote in the statement, “and based on input from many in our snowboard and freeski community … we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 USASA National Championships.

“After careful consideration and deliberation,” Mallon continued, “we believe the impact COVID-19 will have on this year’s participation and athlete representation would adversely affect the integrity of the event. Further, holding the event at this time could create unnecessary risk for USASA athletes, parents, coaches and staff.”

In the statement, Mallon added that the “hard work and efforts” of young athletes who qualified for Nationals “did not go unnoticed.” Mallon said the association will work on the “proper recognition” of the top athletes across the country and will prepare additional statements in “due time.”

Mallon also encouraged visiting USASA families to be proactive in reaching out to “those you have made travel plans with.” The executive director said if there’s question that the association can answer, they will handle each question personally and “as quickly as possible.”

Fallon said families could email 2020help@usasa.org for event inquiries or to ask a question.

The executive director added that for those families who booked directly with Copper Mountain lodging, reservations will not automatically be canceled. For those wishing to cancel and receive a full refund, he said to email groupres@coppercolorado.com with a reservation number or the name listed on the reservation. Mallon said if a visitor booked through another property management company or online, such as Airbnb or VRBO, he encourages “reaching out to the appropriate contact to discuss your options.

“We look forward to hosting the event again next year,” Mallon wrote, “and hope that the hard work and determination to be one of the best at something you love can be used to motivate you for future events.”

aolivero@summitdaily.com