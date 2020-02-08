Utah’s Alex Hall wins men’s streetstyle, runner-up in ski slopestyle at Dew Tour

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Mere hours after he took silver in ski slopestyle — and a night after he won Skier of the Year at the Newschoolers freeski awards show — Alex Hall of Park City won the Dew Tour men’s ski streetstyle competition.

In the 45-minute jam format, Hall utilized all options on the Red’s Backyard rail garden urban setup, including a backside 450 to 630 out that wowed the crowd. After the pair of podiums and awards show wins all within 24 hours, Breckenridge local Jon “DC” Oetken asked Hall how he felt.

“Tired,” Hall said. What would Hall do next? “Probably sleep,” he said.

Hall was on the streetstyle podium with runner-up Siver Voll of Norway and third-place finisher Tucker Fitzsimons of Oregon. Voll was adept all session spinning huge rotations, including 630s, off of super-low rails.

Colby Stevenson, who also competed in slopestyle earlier in the day, won the best trick award for his 270 transfer to a pretzel out of one of the course’s rail features.

Men’s snowboard streetstyle

In Friday’s 45-minute jam nightcap under the lights, Miles Fallon stole the show in a scintillating men’s snowboard streetstyle competition that saw a little bit of everything from the dozen daring riders. Fallon won the streetstyle title riding massive wild lines that featured everything from a springboard front-flip off the electrical box feature, to a huge air over the stairs feature to a handspring off the electrical box to a one-footed run that had an exclamation point of a one-footed slide across the electrical box

Fallon’s friends carried him on their shoulders to the impromtu podium the snowboarders made out of the electrical box feature. Fallon was joined on the podium by third-place Benny Milan and second place Rene Rinnekangas, a Finnish star who also wowed in slopestyle earlier in the day.

Other highlights of the fun contest were Milam’s switch backside 360 and switch 180 out of the double kink feature that won best trick. And Brandon Davis dropped jaws with his riding all over the course, including a soaring laid-out backflip over the stairs.

Women’s ski streetstyle

Norwegian freeski star and five-time X Games medalist Johanne Killi took her skills to the streets, winning the women’s ski streetstyle competition on the strength of what the judges’ deemed the best trick in the rail-jam competition: a front-swap transfer of the closeout rail feature with a pretzel 270 out.

Saturday’s competition also featured a pair of Summit locals in Brooke Potter and Nadia Gonzales, who won the Girls Who Ride Streetstyle competition to earn her way into the competition versus the world’s best. Gonzales won the 40-minute Girls Who Ride ski jam by focusing on hitting every feature in the course, including a frontside 450 on the tall diamond rail at the center of the course.

“The vibe was really nice after having two days of an intense blizzard,” Gonzales said after the Girls Who Ride win. “It’s really awesome to see the sunshine, perfect weather, and everybody seemed to be really stoked. I’m excited to ski with all my friends and personal heroes in the pro division.”

Women’s snowboard streetstyle

Two days after she celebrated her birthday here at Copper Mountain, Denmark native and British Columbia resident Maria Thomsen won the women’s snowboard streetstyle competition Saturday night.

Thomsen won in a contest where the seven female street riders leveled up on each other with switch trick after switch trick over the final 15 minutes of the competition. One of Thomsen’s strongest tricks that led her to the win was a switch backside lipslide through one of the rail features.

Men’s ski slopestyle

After nervously watching 14 skiers drop in after he was done for the day, Norwegian skier Christian Nummedal held on and won the men’s ski slopestyle competition with a score of 94.00. Nummedal earned the score with a line through the Woodward Copper Central Park slopestyle course that included a frontside 450 off of the cannon rail into the jumps portion of the course. On the jumps, Nummedal landed a double-cork 1440 to sew up the run.

“I can’t believe how many bullets I just dodged,” he said.

Nummedal’s 94.00 was joined on the podium by American Alex Hall’s 93.33 on his second run. Hall laced a flowy line on the second-to-last rail feature concluded with a 450 off before he landed a 270 onto and a 450 off of the canon rail into the jumps course.

In the jumps, Hall skied switch into the final two jumps, including on the money booter where he landed a 1440 with his trademark new “Buick grab.” It’s an across-the-body double-grab that requires him to combine elements of a seatbelt grab and a Japan grab.

