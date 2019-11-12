Basalt’s Vozick named second team all-state in softball; Titans’ Wiescamp WSL volleyball player of year

Basalt High’s Zoe Vozick named second team all-state in softball

Basalt High School senior softball player Zoe Vozick was named a second team all-state selection in Class 3A when the teams were announced Tuesday by CHSAANow.com. Vozick, who played both catcher and short stop, was one of nine named to the second team.

She was one of the best bats in the state, hitting .667 with 59 RBI and 57 runs with six home runs. She was a key reason the Longhorns went 23-2 overall and made it as far as the 3A state quarterfinals.

Basalt junior Graci Dietrich and freshman Kiera Larson were each named honorable mention all-state selections. Eaton’s Remington Ross was named the 3A player of the year and University’s Rocky Byrd the 3A coach of the year. University beat Brush in the state championship game.

Coal Ridge volleyball star named WSL player of year

Area Class 3A prep volleyball players were well-represented in the Western Slope League all-conference selections, including the league’s player of the year.

Coal Ridge junior Taylor Wiescamp earned the top player honors in voting by league coaches, and was named to the 3A All-WSL first team along with two of her teammates. Joining her were fellow juniors Brecken Guccini and Phoebe Young.

Coach of the Year honors went to Heather Dunbar, head coach of the Cedaredge Bruins volleyball team.

Wiescamp was a big part of the Titans’ success this season, compiling 246 kills with a kill percentage of 56%, plus 168 service points and an ace percentage of 13.7%. On the defensive side, she led the team with 116 total blocks on the fall.

Coal Ridge won the WSL regular season title this fall, as the Titans went 8-1 through league play and 17-8 overall. Under the direction of head coach Aimee Gerber, the Titans earned a trip to the 3A regionals last weekend.

Basalt High School’s Samanta Andrade and Karina Bauer were each named first team all-league selections. Earning second team honors were Basalt’s Lecsi Glenn and Lexi Lowe, as well as Aspen’s Kat Goralka.

—John Stroud, Glenwood Springs Post Independent

