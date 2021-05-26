Steamboat High athletic director voted president of CHSAA Board of Directors

Luke DeWolfe, the Athletic Director at Steamboat Springs High School since 2009, was elected president of the board for the Colorado High School Activities Association and will serve over the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. (Shelby Reardon)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Over the past year, there have been a lot of major decisions made in regard to high school athletics and activities. Never before have the faces of the Colorado High School Activities Association and the board of directors been so well known.

Steamboat Springs Athletic Director Luke DeWolfe will lead the association and its members to a sense of normalcy, as he was voted president of the board of directors and will serve for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

“One big aspect is a real focus on relationship building and really fostering outreach and communication with the membership,” he said. “When you talk about getting back after the pandemic, that’s what we’re really after … just getting back to a point where people feel heard and there’s a high level of trust throughout the membership.”

Over the past year, the board and many other local, county and state boards have become more public as they made difficult decisions prompted by the pandemic. DeWolfe sees that as a positive thing, since it’s encouraged transparency from boards that may not have been before.

“It is a little tricky in the fact that, previously, boards had quite the scope in decision-making that they did prior to the pandemic,” DeWolfe said. “The pandemic forced us to make decisions and work through things quickly, where in the past, we relied on the membership to make decisions. A lot of my goals is to get back to empowering our membership and building bridges and that trust.”

DeWolfe has been on the board of directors for three years, has served on the CHSAA handbook committee and is the ski committee chair. He’s also served as the Western Slope League president; been a CHSAA Legislative Council member; and been on the committees for boys lacrosse, basketball and football, as well as seeding and appeals committees.

He’s been the athletic director at Steamboat Springs High School since 2009 and was the boys basketball head coach for seven years and still coaches the junior varsity boys team. He was a teacher and coach at Highland High School in Ault before coming to Steamboat.

As DeWolfe takes on the new role, he won’t drop any hours with the junior varsity boys basketball team or as athletic director. He’ll just be adding another thing to a plate full of roles that put the athletes and schools first.

“Luke has dedicated his career to providing extra curricular opportunities for students whether it be through sports or fine arts,” said Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks. “He’s been involved heavily with CHSAA in representing the state and the Western Slope. With Luke’s dedication to the young people of the state of Colorado, he should do an outstanding job as president. I think his leadership and organizational skills will fit him well in this new endeavor. I’m proud of his appointment as president and will do what I can to help support him in his new role.”

DeWolfe is taking over the position as president currently held by Troy Baker, athletic director at Buena Vista High School.

“I’ve known Luke for 16 years as a coach, as an (athletic director) and a great leader in high school athletics and activities,” Baker said. “He’s just a good friend, man, leader. I don’t think there’s any better person.”

