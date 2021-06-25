State track Day 2: Maley finishes second in 2-mile, Bower fourth; BHS in hunt for title

Basalt High School sophomore Katelyn Maley, right, competes in the Class 3A girls’ 3,200-meter run on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the state championship meet in Lakewood. Maley finished second.

Photo by Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Basalt High School’s Katelyn Maley finished a step shy of the top of the podium on Friday, which was Day 2 of the state championship track and field meet in Lakewood.

The BHS sophomore was second in the Class 3A girls’ 3,200-meter run, finishing in 11 minutes, 6.31 seconds, much faster than her qualifying time of 11:23.93. However, Peak to Peak senior Allison Beasley was a touch quicker, winning the state title in 11:02.51. Maley led much of the race.

In third was Kylie Simshauser of Florence (11:06.32), who Maley edged at the line, while BHS senior Sierra Bower was fourth in 11:11.42. Bower finished second in this race as a sophomore in 2019, the last time a state track meet was held.

Not far back in eighth was Basalt sophomore Ava Lane, who finished in a time of 11:36.26 to put three Longhorns in the top 10 of the state’s 2-mile race.

Later Friday was the 3A girls’ 800-meter run, which Coal Ridge sophomore Mikayla Cheney won in 2:15.22. Berthoud’s Jaycee Williams was second (2:15:35) and Bower was third in 2:16.58. Maley was sixth in the 800 in 2:18.85, which was about three second slower than her seed team, which was the best among 3A girls entering the race.

“My first thought when I crossed the line was ‘Ow.’ It’s always a good feeling when you win, but after a hard distance race, it always hurts and today it hurt bad,” Cheney told the Glenwood Springs Post Independent after the race. “The girls I am running against are incredible, so I was super nervous for the race because of how competitive the 3A girls distance races are.”

Bower, Maley and Lane, along with senior Kaitlin Boothe, finished third in the 3A girls’ 4×800-meter relay on Thursday. The first three will compete again Saturday in the 1,600-meter run, or mile, where Bower enters with the top seed time (5:00.07) and Maley the second-best seed time (5:03.3), with Cheney being third on the heat sheet in 5:05. Lane will enter Saturday’s mile seeded 15th in 5:25.44.

Saturday’s events also include BHS senior Rulbe Alvarado competing in the 3A boys’ 200- and 400-meter sprints. He barely snuck into the 200 final following Thursday’s prelim, but qualified a strong third (50.73 seconds) in the 400. He did not make finals in the 100-meter dash.

In the field events, Basalt senior Katie Bohannan had another nice outing. She finished seventh in the 3A girls’ pole vault on Friday with a new school record height of 9 feet, easily besting her seed mark of 8 feet, 8 inches. Coal Ridge’s Phoebe Young tied for third at 11-06.

Bohannan was 12th in the long jump on Friday with a mark of 15-4.5, another personal best. Roaring Fork’s Lily Nieslanik was fourth in the long jump with 16-11.5.

The 3A boys’ high jump, featuring BHS junior Ryan Zheng, is Saturday.

After nine events scored, both Coal Ridge and Basalt are battling it out for the 3A girls team title, as the Titans lead with 48 points and Basalt is second with 42.50 points. Coal Ridge has a good chance to hold on for the team title as it has Peyton Garrison competing in all three sprint finals on Saturday, as well as Cheney in the mile with Bower, Maley and Lane.

