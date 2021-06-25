State track Day 1: Basalt girls third in 4×800 relay, Alvarado makes two finals

Basalt High School senior Rulbe Alvardo, center, competes in the Class 3A boys’ 200-meter dash prelims on Thursday at the state championship meet in Lakewood.

The Basalt High School track and field team opened the state championship meet on Thursday in Lakewood with some notable results, a day mostly made of preliminary races ahead of the weekend’s showcase competitions at Jefferson County Stadium.

One of the few finals to take place Thursday for the Longhorns was the Class 3A girls’ 4×800-meter relay. Basalt finished third in the final with a time of 9 minutes, 48.34 seconds, crushing their qualifying time of 10:08.09. That team was comprised of seniors Sierra Bower and Kaitlin Boothe, as well as sophomores Katelyn Maley and Ava Lane.

Berthoud won the relay in 9:26.23, followed closely in second by D’Evelyn in 9:27.01.

Basalt’s other relay, the girls’ sprint medley, didn’t fare as well in its final, finishing last among the 18 teams in 2:03.29. That was a younger group with little experience comprised of Boothe, fellow seniors Katie and Chandra Bohannan, and freshman Willow Bower.

Katie Bohannan also competed in the girls’ high jump later in the evening Thursday, finishing tied for a strong fourth with a height of 5 feet. The champion reached 5 feet, 4 inches.

Also of note from Thursday, BHS senior Rulbe Alvarado had a strong showing in the 3A boys’ 400-meter dash prelims, taking third in 50.73 seconds. This was a slight improvement over his qualifying time (50.96). The Classical Academy’s Drew Morton led the prelim in 49.87 seconds.

Alvarado also snuck into the finals of the 200-meter dash, finishing ninth in Thursday’s prelim in 23 seconds flat, a .01 improvement over his seed time. He did not fare as well in the 100-meter dash prelim, finishing 12th in 11.25 seconds. Only the top nine make finals, which are scheduled for Saturday for all three sprints.

Basalt High School senior Katie Bohannan competes in the Class 3A girls' high jump on Thursday at the state championship meet in Lakewood.



Friday’s lineup includes the girls’ 3,200-meter run, where both Bower and Maley will be among the favorites to win. Bower took second in the race as a sophomore two years ago; the 2020 meet didn’t take place because of the pandemic.

Also Friday is the girls’ 800-meter run, another event where Bower and Maley will be contenders. Katie Bohannan will be back at it in the pole vault and the long jump.

In the 4A classification, junior Ella Johnson from Glenwood Springs was able to place fourth in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 10:58.73. It was not only a personal best for Johnson but also a new school record, besting Katrina Selsor’s 11:18.36 from 2006.

Close on Johnson’s heels was Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair, who placed fifth with a time of 10:59.29.

In the girls’ 4×800-meter relay, Glenwood Springs placed third in a time of 9:48.42. The Demons relay team of Sophia Connerton-Nevin, Sophia Vigil, Maria Carlson and Johnson improved its best time for the year by 12 seconds and finished three places higher than their ranking coming into the meet.

Senior Taber Uyehara of Glenwood Springs finished third in his heat of the 110-meter hurdles prelims, securing the automatic qualifier to Saturday’s event finals. Uyehara will also run the prelims of the 300-meter hurdles on Friday.

Uyehara’s teammate, Brian Delgado ran a lifetime best time of 50.28 in the 400-meter dash to earn his spot in the final on Saturday.

