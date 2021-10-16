Sports in short: Aspen Valley Marathon returns, a look at weekend prep results

Jen Mendez competes in the Aspen Valley Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

The Aspen Valley Marathon returned Saturday after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, albeit in a delayed fall time slot as opposed to its usual summer affair. The Boston Marathon qualifier also included a virtual element this year.

Will Davis took the overall race win, completing the full marathon in 2 hours, 54 minutes, 28 seconds. Logan Elliott was second (3:00:28) and Ryland French was third (3:05:50).

The current course record is held by Kansan Kory Cool, which he set in 2017 in 2:38:17. Cool also won the full marathon in 2019, the last time it was held prior to the pandemic.

The women’s marathon crown went to Vail’s Shaneis Kehoe in 3:21:43, good for sixth overall. Aubrey Powell was second (3:27:26) and Abigail Barrett was third (3:28:03).

The full marathon began at 7 a.m. near Wagner Park in downtown Aspen and finished in downtown Basalt, with most of the race taking place on the Rio Grande Trail.





In the half marathon, William Burke won in 1:30:18, with Michael Coghill coming in a very close second (1:30:19) and Stephen Ho in third (1:31:26).

In fourth was the top female finisher in Jessica Chimerakis (1:31:42). Liv Glasgow was second among women in 1:37:28, and Emily Garneau was third (1:39:07).

Connor Casey won the 5k race in 23:18. Maureen Hoen was the top woman in 29:36.

Aspen soccer beats Delta for seventh win

The Aspen High School boys soccer team took care of business on Saturday, winning 7-1 at winless Delta. It was the Skiers’ first game since upsetting No. 6 Roaring Fork on Tuesday.

Delta fell to 0-14 overall, while Aspen improved to 7-5-1 overall and 4-2-1 in league play. AHS has only two games left in the regular season, a Tuesday home game with Basalt and a Thursday trip to Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale.

Basalt (2-10) had been scheduled to play Saturday at Glenwood Springs, but that game was pushed back to next Saturday due to low player numbers for the Longhorns.

Aspen volleyball solid in Battle Mountain tournament

The Aspen High School volleyball team went 3-1 at a tournament hosted by Battle Mountain over the weekend. On Friday, the Skiers beat Summit (2-0) and lost to Durango (2-1). On Saturday, Aspen beat both Vail Mountain (2-0) and Grand Junction Central (2-1).

Now 11-5 overall, the Skiers are off until playing Thursday at Basalt. BHS (9-5) was all this weekend and play Tuesday at Roaring Fork before hosting the Skiers two days later.

Basalt tennis duo finishes 1-2 in first state tournament

The Basalt High School boys tennis team’s first ever trip to the Class 4A state tournament ended with a 1-2 record on Saturday.

The No. 4 doubles team of freshmen Taylor Hays and Elias Schendler, the first state qualifiers for a program that first played varsity in 2018, won their opening round match on Thursday before losing in the quarterfinals. On Friday, they played a duo from University in the playbacks, losing 6-3, 7-6.

Kent Denver and Cheyenne Mountain tied with 57 points to share the state championship, the first tie at since 1999. Kent Denver freshman Nathan Gold won the No. 1 singles title.

