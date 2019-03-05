Sports briefs March 5: Postseason hockey honor for AHS senior Lanese

Aspen High School senior Dominic Lanese earns honorable mention all-state honors in hockey

Aspen High School senior Dominic Lanese earned honorable mention all-state honors in hockey on Tuesday when the teams were released by CHSAANow.com. Listed as a defender, Lanese led the Skiers in scoring.

He was one of six players named first team in the Peak Conference and was the only AHS player to receive postseason recognition. AHS, seeded No. 17 in the state tournament, lost 5-2 to No. 16 seed Kent Denver in the first round.

Regis Jesuit's Kale Lone was named the state's player of the year, while Valor Christian's George Gwozdecky was the coach of the year. Regis, the tournament's top seed, won the state championship on Monday with a 5-2 win over No. 6 seed Dakota Ridge in the final.

Basalt High grad Michael Glen earns league honors for School of Mines men's basketball

Basalt High School graduate Michael Glen, a sophomore on the Colorado School of Mines men's basketball team, was named honorable mention all-RMAC on Tuesday for the second straight season. Glen, who was the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference freshman of the year last winter, averaged 11.1 points, a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game and led the league with 39 blocks this season.

The Orediggers went 24-4 in the regular season en route to the league title, led by RMAC coach of the year Pryor Orser and RMAC player of the year Ben Sonnefeld.

The NCAA Division II Mines are playing in the RMAC tournament this week. They beat Adams State on Tuesday, 82-70. The semifinals are Friday and finals are Saturday.

AHS girls soccer, boys lacrosse receive high preseason rankings

The first set of preseason rankings for spring high school sports were released Monday by CHSAANow.com, and the Aspen Skiers have a couple of teams of note. First in line, the AHS girls soccer team is preseason No. 4 in Class 3A.

A state semifinalist from a season ago, the Skiers are bringing back plenty of talent for another run at the state title, including sophomore Kelley Francis, who broke the school's single-season scoring record as a freshman. AHS is tentatively scheduled to open the season Tuesday at Grand Junction.

Also receiving a high preseason ranking is the AHS boys lacrosse team, which enters at No. 5 in Class 4A. The Skiers lacrosse team also was a state semifinalist a season ago.

Under first-year coach Tommy Cox, AHS is scheduled to get its season going Thursday against visiting Vail Mountain School, which is preseason No. 10 in 4A. Junior varsity is set for 4 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.

acolbert@aspentimes.com