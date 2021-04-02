Sports briefs: Basalt volleyball wins third straight, golf season arrives downvalley

Basalt High School



The Basalt High School volleyball team hosted rival Aspen on Thursday, cruising to a 3-0 sweep inside the BHS gymnasium. Set scores were 25-19, 25-15 and 25-9.

It was the third straight win for the Longhorns, who are 3-3 overall after a 0-3 start to the season. BHS also is now 2-0 in league play, with a home match coming Saturday against Gunnison (2-3, 1-0).

Aspen fell to 0-5 on the season. The Skiers are next scheduled to host Moffat County on Saturday. AHS and Basalt will play once more this season, a non-league game on April 20.

Basalt soccer falls to Palisade; Aspen postponed

The Basalt High School boys soccer team traveled to Palisade on Thursday, losing 2-1. The loss dropped BHS to 0-4-1 overall, while the Bulldogs improved to 4-1-1 overall.

The Longhorns are off until Tuesday when they host Moffat County.

The Aspen soccer team had both of its games postponed this week due to low player numbers related to both injury and spring break. AHS had originally been scheduled to play at Moffat County on Tuesday and at home against Vail Mountain on Thursday.

The Skiers (1-2) are scheduled to play this coming Tuesday at Roaring Fork.

Golf season arrives in Roaring Fork Valley

The Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Course, the nine-hole course located outside Carbondale just off Highway 82, has opened for the season.

Current hours are 10:30 a.m. until last tee off at 6:30 p.m. Green fees and punch passes are discounted through May 2.

Tee times can be made at ranchatroaringforkgolfcourse.com or over the phone at 970-963-4410.

Of note, Freddy Ricard recorded an early-season hole-in-one on the course this past Monday. His ace came on hole No. 6 from 166 yards with a 6-iron. It was witnessed by Francis Bourdage.

Carbondale bank holding paper airplane contest

FirstBank’s Carbondale branch is celebrating the return of spring with “The Shot Heard ‘Round the Valley ” paper airplane contest.

Running from April 1 to 10, contestants can enter for a chance to win a Commencal Meta TR 29 mountain bike or an Absolut dirt jumper, donated by Crown Mountain Bike Park. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on April 10.

“FirstBank is excited to help bring this opportunity to our friends and neighbors in the Roaring Fork Valley, and we look forward to seeing some hopeful aviators stop by the branch,” said Dave Portman, FirstBank’s Roaring Fork Valley president, in a news release. “We’re lucky to have one of the nation’s premier bike parks in our own backyard, and thanks to the generous prizes donated by Crown Mountain Bike Park, two lucky winners will get to enjoy it on their new bikes.”

Contestants will craft an airplane out of a standard piece of paper and if they hit the “shot” they will be entered into the drawing. Should no successful attempts be made, all participants will be entered into the drawing.

FirstBank was an official sponsor of the bike park, investing $20,000 into the project.

“We just built the best bike park in the state, and now we are teaming up with FirstBank to give away two Commencal bikes on April 10,” said Nate Grinzinger, Parks Manager and Bike Park Director of Crown Mountain Bike Park, in the news release. “I have been practicing my paper airplane throwing in the living room and am now hitting the shot in the dark, blindfolded, so you better get to FirstBank as soon as you can to make your shot.”

Basalt Half Marathon registration open

Registration is now open for the 44th annual Basalt Half Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, June 6, 2021.

The roughly 13-mile race begins at Ruedi Reservoir and travels downhill — descending about 1,000 feet in elevation — via the Frying Pan Road to the finish in downtown Basalt. The race is open to both individual racers and two-person relays, where each runner completes half the course.

The Basalt Half Marathon is a fundraiser for the Basalt High School cross country team. Longtime BHS coach Ron Lund organizes the race.

Entry fees for individual racers are $75 prior to race day, and $80 the day of. Relay team entry is $100 per group, with the price going to $130 on race day. Race day registration will be held from 6:15 a.m. to 7 a.m. at Lions Park.

The top three finishers in each age group will receive awards.

Online registration can be done through http://www.active.com and registration forms can also be downloaded at http://www.basalthalfmarathon.com .

