Sports briefs: Basalt volleyball wins fifth straight, Gile podiums again

Basalt High School volleyball hosts Gunnison on Saturday, April 3, 2021, inside the BHS gymnasium. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



The Basalt High School volleyball team continued its torrid run with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Roaring Fork on Thursday. The Longhorns won all three sets by a score of 25-18 inside the BHS gymnasium.

Basalt (5-3) has now won five straight matches after a 0-3 start to the season, two of those wins coming over the Rams and another against Aspen. The Longhorns have swept all five of those contests.

BHS is next scheduled to play Saturday at Moffat County. Roaring Fork, now 3-5 overall, plays again Friday against Rifle.

Aspen is scheduled to host Grand Valley on Friday night. The Skiers are 1-6 overall, their lone win a 3-1 victory over Moffat County last weekend. AHS lost 3-0 to Cedaredge on Wednesday.

Basalt soccer loses to Roaring Fork

The Basalt High School boys soccer team played Thursday at Roaring Fork, losing 5-1 in what was senior night for the Rams in Carbondale. The Longhorns fell to 1-5-1 overall, the lone win coming 5-0 over Moffat County on Tuesday. Roaring Fork improved to 4-3 overall after its fourth straight win.

Aspen (1-3 overall) plays Friday at Moffat County in a game rescheduled from last week. AHS then plays Saturday at Delta.

Gile gets another podium, Arvidsson wins FIS race

No new national champions were crowned Thursday at the U.S. Alpine Championships, but racing did continue with a FIS alpine combined and super-G at Aspen Highlands.

Middlebury’s Erik Arvidsson won the super-G over Eagle’s River Radamus (0.30 back), who had won the super-G national championship on Wednesday. Sam Morse was third, 0.78 back of Arvidsson.

Arvidsson also took the combined title, holding off Aspen’s Bridger Gile. It was Gile’s second podium of the week after his bronze finish in the national championship giant slalom on Tuesday. Steamboat’s Jett Seymour was third in the FIS combined on Thursday.

The national championship portion of the event resumes Friday with two downhill training runs for both the men and women. The downhill national championship races are now scheduled for Saturday.

