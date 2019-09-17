Preps: Basalt High School volleyball, softball, boys golf all win on Tuesday

Basalt volleyball beats Grand Valley on Tuesday, hosts Aspen next

The Basalt High School volleyball team hosted Grand Valley on Tuesday night, winning 3-1 inside the BHS gymnasium. The Longhorns led 2-0 after winning the first two sets 25-18 and 25-21 before the Cardinals rallied to win the third set, 25-19. BHS closed the door in the fourth set, winning 25-18.

Grand Valley fell to 3-6 overall while Basalt improved to 3-4 overall. The Longhorns next host Aspen on Thursday.

The Skiers played Tuesday at Summit, falling in three sets. Scores were 25-23, 25-19 and 25-16. Aspen is 0-3 on the season.

Basalt softball rebounds from loss by rolling over Meeker in Tuesday doubleheader

The Basalt High School softball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by going on the road and sweeping Meeker in a Tuesday doubleheader.

The Longhorns won the first game 14-2 behind seven strong innings from pitcher Maya Lindgren. BHS led 7-0 before Meeker scored both its runs in the bottom of the third inning. Basalt answered with three more runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the seventh to pull away.

The Longhorns won Game 2 by a score of 13-3 with Grace Schrock pitching all five innings. Zoe Vozick led the way with four RBI. BHS trailed 1-0 after half an inning in the second game and led only 3-2 after two innings. Meeker tied it at 3-3 entering the bottom of the fourth inning before an eight-run explosion by the BHS offense put the game out of reach.

Meeker fell to 3-11 overall with the losses. Basalt, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A this week, moved to 10-1 overall. The Longhorns are next scheduled to host both Faith Christian and Cedaredge on Saturday in Basalt.

The Aspen High School softball team hosted Cedaredge in a single game on Tuesday, losing 26-3. Now 0-9 overall, the Skiers next play at Basalt on Tuesday.

Basalt boys golf leads 3A teams at Vail Golf Club on Tuesday

The Aspen and Basalt boys golf teams both sent a group to the Vail Mountain School Invitational on Tuesday, played at Vail Golf Club. Basalt took first among the Class 3A schools and third overall behind 4A’s Steamboat Springs and Battle Mountain. Second among 3A schools was Moffat County, while Aspen was third.

Basalt’s Tyler Sims led either team by shooting 11-over 82 to tie for eighth place. Aspen’s Cole Kennedy was 13th with 83 and Basalt’s Blake Exelbert tied for 14th with 84, as did Aspen’s Lucas Lee. Aspen’s John Hall and Basalt’s Kyle Murray each shot 85 to tie for 18th. Aspen played without its top two golfers in brothers Jack and Nic Pevny.

There is one more regular season tournament on Thursday, hosted by Summit at Keystone Ranch. Then it’s onto regional play, with both teams competing Sept. 25 at Aspen Golf Club for a spot in the 3A state tournament.

Aspen is the defending Class 3A state champion.

