Sports briefs: Basalt softball beats Aspen, moves closer to postseason appearance

Basalt High School

The Basalt High School softball team took another step toward the postseason on Tuesday with a 16-0 win over rival Aspen on the BHS field. The win improves the Longhorns’ record to 8-7 overall with only a single game remaining in the regular season, a Thursday trip to Eagle Valley.

The Skiers fell to 0-13 overall with only a pair of home games against Delta on Saturday remaining.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the softball regular season was shortened to a maximum of 16 games with no regional tournaments. The state tournament field, which will be announced Monday, will be 16 teams that qualify based off of CHSAA’s seeding index, a mix of RPI, MaxPreps rankings and the CHSAANow.com coaches’ poll.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Basalt had an RPI of 15 in Class 3A, while Aspen was 41. A win Thursday will go a long way in securing a playoff spot for the Longhorns, while Aspen’s season will conclude Saturday against Delta.

Also Tuesday, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced a few changes to the state tournament format. On top of expanded rosters from 12 to 15 players on game day, the first two rounds will now be played at the higher seed’s home field, beginning with first-round games on Oct. 6 and 7. State quarterfinals are Oct. 8, while both semifinals and the final will be played Oct. 10 at Aurora Sports Park.

Last season, Basalt had a historic season that included earning the No. 2 overall seed in the 3A state tournament. After a 13-12 win over No. 15 La Junta in the first round, the Longhorns lost 10-0 to No. 7 Sterling in the state quarterfinals. BHS finished the 2019 season with a 23-2 overall record.

OPERATION UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 5K SLATED FOR OCT. 3 IN SILT

Hy-Way Feed & Ranch Supply and Rifle CrossFit host an event this coming Saturday to raise awareness and funds for Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.).

O.U.R. is a nonprofit designed to rescue and rehabilitate children exposed to sex trafficking; 100% of the proceeds from this event will benefit O.U.R.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the event will kick off with a 5K fun run through the town of Silt. The race is $35/per individual. Group, student and family rates are available online.

The family awareness march down Main Street in Silt will precede the race, and is completely free for families to participate in.

The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park in Silt — 500 Home Ave. Check-in starts at 8 a.m.

SEQUOIA GLEN 5K IS OCT. 31 IN GLENWOOD

The 21st and final Kenny Cline Memorial Sequoia Glen 5K run/walk is slated to take place in West Glenwood at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

The race takes runners on a scenic, uphill journey above the Glenwood Fish Hatchery on paved and dirt roads, before descending via the same route to the finish line on Donegan Road.

Registration begins at 2 p.m. on race day. Entry fee is $20, with all proceeds going to help local animal shelters and the Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt. Costumes are encouraged in celebration of Halloween. Contact 945-0979 for more race info.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent contributed to this report.

