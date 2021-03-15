Briefs: Aspen basketball, swim moved to Tuesday; America’s Uphill race results

Aspen High School boys basketball plays against Roaring Fork on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, inside the AHS gymnasium. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



The Aspen High School boys basketball team’s Class 3A state playoff game at Sterling has been pushed to Tuesday because of the winter storm that hit the state, notably on the Front Range. Tip remains set for 6 p.m. in northeast Colorado.

The Skiers (13-1), seeded No. 6, had originally been scheduled to play at the No. 3-seeded Tigers (14-1) on Monday night, which had previously been a game scheduled for Saturday before the storm made travel throughout the state too dangerous.

Aspen hosted No. 11 Faith Christian on Thursday in the Sweet 16, winning 61-52 after trailing early. Sterling rolled to a 51-34 win over No. 14 Colorado Springs Christian that same day. Both teams had a first-round bye in the 24-team bracket.

Sterling’s lone loss came in the season opener, a 54-48 defeat to Resurrection Christian, which as the No. 9 seed lost in the Sweet 16 to No. 8 Englewood, 53-52. The Tigers have won 14 straight since, including a revenge win over Resurrection, 55-50 on Feb. 26.

As the No. 10 seed a year ago, Sterling had been one of the four teams to advance to the 3A state semifinals before the final two rounds, including the state championship game, were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. They had been scheduled to play No. 3 Faith Christian in their semifinal. No. 1 Resurrection and No. 4 Manual were the other two teams to have made the semis a year ago.

Aspen’s only loss this season came Feb. 13 at home against Coal Ridge, a 57-47 defeat. The Titans lost as the No. 13 seed to No. 4 Manitou Springs on Thursday in the Round of 16.

AHS was the No. 27 seed in the 32-team state tournament last winter, losing to No 6 DSST: Byers in the first round, 51-36.

The Aspen-Sterling winner will move onto the Final Four to face either No. 2 Lutheran or No. 7 Manual. As of Sunday evening, those two teams were still scheduled to play Monday night.

State swimming now moved to Tuesday

The Aspen High School girls swim team will now compete Tuesday in the Class 3A state championship meet, which had first been moved from Saturday to Monday because of the winter storm to hit the state this weekend.

The meet is being held at the Veteran’s Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.

The Skiers were ranked No. 4 in the state as of the latest CHSAANow.com poll, released March 4. Evergreen enters at No. 1 in the state, followed by No. 2 Glenwood Springs and No. 3 Holy Family. Aspen won the inaugural 3A state championship in 2017.

Gaston win’s America’s Uphill Saturday on Aspen Mountain

Aspen local John Gaston won the long-standing America’s Uphill race Saturday on Aspen Mountain. Featuring 2.5 miles and 3,000-vertical feet of climbing, Gaston finished in 39 minutes, 19 seconds, about four minutes ahead of second place.

Gaston and Crested Butte’s Cam Smith paired up to break the course record in the Power of Four ski mountaineering race last weekend.

Partial results from Saturday’s race can be found below. Full race results can be found here .

Place—Bib#—Name—Gender—Age—Age Group—Team—Wave—Time

1—201—John Gaston—M—34—30-39—STRAFE—1—0:39:19

2—208—DeMoor Mullets—M—30—30-39—Peppino’s DVTrackClub—1—0:43:38

3—202—Josiah Middaugh—M—42—40-49—1—0:44:53

4—204—George Beck—M—18—18 & Under—STRAFE—1—0:45:42

5—206—MatthewFox—M—34—30-39—Berserkers—1—0:46:54

6—221—Andrew Reed—M—31—30-39—Berserkers—3—0:50:08

7—211—Ryan Koster—M—41—40-49—Peppino’s DVTrackClub—2—0:50:51

8—210—Tyler Newton—M—36—30-39—1—0:52:32

9—207—Marshall Graybill—M—22—19-29—Berserkers—1—0:52:50

10—209—Brian Johnson—M—51—50-59—Team Q—1—0:52:59

11—214—Kristin Layne—F—37—30-39—2—0:53:18

12—212—Luke Stephenson—M—34—30-39—2—0:55:13

13—225—Dan Nielsen—M—59—50-59—3—0:55:32

14—213—Kyle Young—M—35—30-39—Peppino’s DVTrackClub—2—0:56:12

15—217—Josh Gaube—M—35—30-39—2—0:56:17

16—248—Neil Martin—M—28—19-29—5—0:57:05

17—243—Colin Simon—M—32—30-39—Berserkers—5—0:57:34

18—246—Chris Hopkins—M—21—19-29—5—0:57:35

19—205—Jeffrey Colt—M—29—19-29—Peppino’s DVTrackClub—1—0:58:20

20—229—Watkins Fulk-Gray—M—31—30-39—Peppino’s DVTrackClub—3—0:58:26

21—218—Kevin Hadfield—M—35—30-39—Peppino’s DVTrackClub—2—0:58:53

22—216—Russel Bollig—M—57—50-59—Ute Mountaineer—2—0:59:34

23—226—Ryan Olson—M—31—30-39—3—0:59:44

24—287—Chris Klug—M—48—40-49—Donor Dudes—9—1:00:23

25—257—Denis O’Donovan—M—48—40-49—6—1:00:29