Sports briefs: Aspen boys basketball splits weekend games

Aspen boys basketball slips up in a loss against Roaring Fork

The Aspen High School boys basketball team (10-5) fell short against a struggling Roaring Fork team (3-11) on Saturday, losing 33-24. On Friday, the Skiers won at Olathe, 56-35.

The AHS girls (3-9) fell 58-29 Saturday against Roaring Fork after losing 51-22 at Olathe on Friday.

Basalt boys win second game of season on Friday

The Basalt High School boys basketball team earned its second win of the season on Friday, winning 60-48 at Cedaredge. BHS then fell Saturday at home against Moffat County, 60-48. The split makes BHS 2-12 overall.

The BHS girls fell twice over the weekend, losing 49-20 to Cedaredge and 56-32 to Moffat County. Basalt dropped to 6-6 overall.

The Longhorn girls host Rifle on Tuesday, with both Basalt teams slated to host Roaring Fork on Friday.

Aspen hockey falls twice on the road to top-five teams

The Aspen High School hockey team lost twice to top-five teams over the weekend. Playing Friday at No. 5 Regis Jesuit, the Skiers lost 5-1. AHS then lost 6-0 at No. 4 Valor Christian on Saturday. The losses drop Aspen’s record to 3-8-3 overall.

The Skiers have four games remaining in the regular season, next up being a home game against Resurrection Christian on Friday before hosting Summit on Saturday.

Basalt skier Faulhaber seventh in her first World Cup final

Basalt’s Hanna Faulhaber finished seventh in the women’s ski halfpipe final at the Mammoth Mountain Grand Prix on Saturday. The 15-year-old, who was competing in her first World Cup final, had a best run of 68, ahead of only the 62.80 scored by Britain’s Zoe Atkin.

Reigning Olympic gold medalist Cassie Sharpe of Canada won with a 90, followed by Russia’s Valeriya Demidova (89) and Canada’s Rachael Karker (88). American Brita Sigourney was fourth with 86.

Kurt Refsnider wins third annual Aspen Fat Bike Race

The third annual Aspen Fat Bike Race was held Saturday morning at the Aspen Nordic Center. Kurt Refsnider, a professional cycling coach, won the men’s open division by completing seven laps in the allotted 50 minutes. Chris Brandt was second, John Callahan third and two-time reigning champ Darron Cheek was fourth.

Jessica Schrook won the women’s open division, completing five laps, followed by Lyndsay Jones in second and Jessi Rochel in third.

