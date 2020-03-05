Sports briefs:

The 19U AA Aspen Leafs girls hockey team punched its ticket to the Rocky Mountain District Championship Tournament after claiming their second straight CAHA Tier-2 State Title.

Courtesy photo

Aspen Skating Club to host its spring shows Saturday at ARC

The Aspen Skating Club will hold its annual spring show on Saturday, dubbed “Frozen: Adventures on Ice.” The characters are based off Disney’s Frozen and will feature more than 50 local skaters.

Joining them will be Olympian and U.S. champion Mirai Nagasu, as well as Alexander Johnson, a international junior medalist. Nagasu and Johnson have both skated with the club in past shows.

There will be two shows to choose from, one at 2 p.m. and the other at 5:30 p.m. Both will be held at Lewis Ice Arena inside the Aspen Recreation Center.

On-ice seating starts at $35 and off-ice seating at $10. Children 4-and-under are free. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.aspenshowtix.com or at the door.

During the shows, there will be auction items to bid on and a bake sale that raises money for the Aspen Buddy Program as well as the Aspen Skating Club.