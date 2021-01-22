Snowboarding to make return to Aspen Snowmass Open as part of Rev Tour event

A skier competes in the 2018 Aspen Freeskiing Open at Buttermilk Ski Area. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



Aspen’s ski and snowboard competition lineup is suddenly getting quite busy. U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced on Thursday it will return to Buttermilk Ski Area from Feb. 21-26 for the Aspen Snowmass Open, which this year will be part of the 17th annual U.S. Revolution Tour, as well as being a NorAm event.

Buttermilk already is scheduled to host the world’s best at X Games this coming week, while it was recently announced Aspen Highlands will host alpine skiing’s NorAm finals later this spring.

The Aspen Snowmass Open, also known in recent years as the Aspen Freeskiing Open, is one of the longest continually running events of its kind in the country. Only open to freeskiers as of late, this year’s event will see the return of snowboarders for the halfpipe, slopestyle and big air competitions.

“We want to thank the freeski and snowboard community for their support and patience as we navigate the challenging landscape for hosting competitions this season,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard Events Manager Sarah Emery said in a news release. “We owe a huge shout out to our amazing resort partners for their continued support and dedication to delivering safe and progressive competitions. We are excited about our new partnership with the Aspen Snowmass Open and look forward to adding snowboard back to this legacy event.”

The Rev Tour is focused on athletes from 13 to 19 years of age and the Aspen Snowmass Open will allow them to compete on the same X Games courses used by the top professionals. Success on the Rev Tour can lead to invites to U.S. Grand Prix and junior worlds, among other competitions and camps. The Rev Tour, along with the other NorAm events, serves as one of the main pipelines to the U.S. national team.

Due to the climate surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, all events are contingent on local and state health department approvals.

