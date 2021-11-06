Semis bound! No. 11 Roaring Fork upsets No. 3 Faith Christian 3-2 in 3A soccer playoffs

Roaring Fork High School’s Josh Hernandez and Ross Barlow react after scoring against the Prospect Ridge Miners during last week’s playoff soccer game.

The Roaring Fork High School boys soccer team controlled the ball for most of the Class 3A state quarterfinal game against Faith Christian on Saturday afternoon in Arvada, emerging with a 3-2 win to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals.

The Rams entered the quarterfinal matchup as the lower seed, No. 11 versus the No. 3 Eagles, but were dominant despite an equalizer for Faith at the end of the first half that knotted it at 1-1 going into the break.

“I told them to keep pushing and keep taking chances, and that we were in control,” Roaring Fork coach Nick Forbes said. “When you do that, good things happen, and they did.”

Next up: No. 2 Atlas Preparatory School, 2-1 winners over No. 10 Lutheran on Saturday, in the semifinal round Wednesday afternoon at Frederick High School.

In Saturday’s quarterfinal, Roaring Fork got on the scoreboard first in the 16th minute when senior captain Ross Barlow found the net off an assist from senior striker Carlos Perez.





Faith got the equalizer in the 39th on a ball that appeared to careen off the adjacent football goal post before finding the foot of an Eagles player. In any case, the score was counted.

The Rams again dominated to start the second half before Perez again found Barlow for the go-ahead in the 51st minute of play to make it 2-1.

Senior Jose Mercado provided some insurance with an unassisted goal 13 minutes later — good thing, because Faith found the net with just 30 seconds to play when the ball rebounded off Rams goalie Jacob Martin.

Too little, too late for the higher seed at that point, though, as the Rams held on for the victory.

“A lot of these players have been here before, and every time feels great,” Forbes said of Roaring Fork’s march to the 3A state title game in 2019, where they lost to Kent Denver.

“As good as it feels, we’re not done yet and they know we still have work to do,” he said.

