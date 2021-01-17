Roaring Fork’s Lindgren signs to play college hoops at Iowa’s Coe

Roaring Fork High School senior Maya Lindgren has committed to play college basketball at Coe College in Iowa.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Maya Lindgren had always considered herself “more of a softball girl” until she started getting some serious looks on the basketball court during her junior season at Roaring Fork High School last year.

“I’ve always played both sports … throughout high school, but when I started getting a little bit of interest from (basketball) coaches, it made me think, hey, maybe I am good enough for this,” Lindgren said.

That “this” ended up being a letter of commitment signed during the winter holiday break to play basketball for NCAA Division III Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The dual-sport student-athlete was named to the Class 3A Western Slope League all-conference first team for softball as one of two Carbondale players on the Basalt High School softball team team last fall.

And, it was her impressive stats on the hardwood during the 2019-20 basketball season — 12.8 points per game (including multiple 25+ point games), a 38% shooting percentage and 295 total points — that earned her a first-team all-conference selection for basketball, as well.

Lindgren had offers from several different colleges, but said Coe seemed to be the best fit both academically and athletics-wise.

“It’s huge, honestly,” Lindgren said. “I’ve always wanted to be able to play at the collegiate level. I just think it’s really cool to be able to pursue one of the things I love after high school … I’m just really proud of myself.”

Lindgren enters her senior basketball season as the Rams’ starting point guard and team captain, an honor she was bestowed her junior year by Roaring Fork head coach Juan Quintero.

Maya Lindgren looks to go baseline in 2019-20 season action at Roaring Fork High School. (John Stroud/Post Independent)



“One of the things we always talk about is being really positive with each other as teammates, and that’s something Maya does well,” Quintero said. “She’s been a great leader for the team, and really helps the other girls out on the court and on the sideline.”

Talent-wise, “Maya is one of most skilled players I’ve seen in 3A basketball,” Quintero said. “Her skill level off the dribble is by far the best in our league, and last year she really came out of her shell and showed that leadership ability, too.”

Lindgren has played varsity most of her four years at RFHS, and has been playing basketball since elementary school in the Carbondale youth recreation league and at Carbondale Middle School.

Born and raised in Carbondale, she is the daughter of Ann and Olle Lindgren.

Maya said she’s looking forward to her senior season at Roaring Fork, even with all of the COVID-19 public health protocols that will be among the challenges.

“We lost some talented girls (to graduation) last year, but I’m excited for some of these younger girls to come in and have a chance to step up and take some of the weight for the team,” Lindgren said.

Formal practices begin Monday, but the informal practices have been going well, she said.

“We’re working really well as a team,” she said. “With COVID, we all have to make sure we’re putting ourselves in smart situations and not risking the team.”

She’s also looking forward to the opportunity to play basketball with her younger sister, Nora, who is a freshman member of the Rams this season.

“That’s really exciting,” she said.

“One of the things I need to work on is the mental game,” she added. “Basketball is a really mental sport, so part of it for me is getting mentally and physically prepared for the college level.”

