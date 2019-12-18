Richard Mille back in snow polo final, will play Roldan and U.S. Polo Assn. on Friday

For Nic Roldan to win yet another St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship, he’ll have to get past the defending champs and 10-goal superstar Pablo MacDonough. The seventh annual Aspen snow polo finals were set Wednesday, and it will be U.S. Polo Assn. taking on Richard Mille in Friday’s 1 p.m. finale at Rio Grande Park in Aspen.

Richard Mille won the 2018 snow polo title in Aspen, although MacDonough is the only returning player from that team. This time playing alongside Edouard Pan and Louis Jarrige, part of a last-second roster shuffle, Richard Mille won Bracket B’s round robin on Wednesday at Aspen Valley Polo Club’s indoor facility in Carbondale. They bested snow polo newcomer Royal Salute and Aspen Valley Polo Club’s own team to make Friday’s final.

U.S. Polo Assn. — made up of Roldan, Juancito Bollini and Grant Ganzi — won Bracket A’s round robin, cruising over Flexjet and St. Regis. The team is no stranger to the top spot, as the team won both the 2017 and 2015 Aspen snow polo championships with the same three players.

“We were just focused on winning today and not thinking ahead,” Ganzi said in a press release. “It’s going to be a good final, fun to watch and really fast. I want to win it more than ever with my family, friends and girlfriend here.”

Roldan, a four-time tournament MVP, also won titles with Piaget in 2014 and St. Regis in 2013, the inaugural tournament. Roldan is an eight-goal player and considered by many to be the best in the United States at the moment.

In Friday’s 3 p.m. third-place “Aspen Cup” subsidiary game, St. Regis will take on Aspen Valley Polo Club. St. Regis is led by international polo icon Nacho Figueras, who played Wednesday alongside Julien Reynes and Jason Crowder. AVPC’s lineup includes Sarah Siegel Magness, Jesse Bray and Patrick Uretz.

Before Friday’s final, snow polo action will get to Rio Grande Park on Thursday with the High Alpine Cup (the de facto fifth-place game) at 1:15 p.m. and the Celebrity Polo Chukker match at 2:30 p.m. The High Alpine Cup will be between Flexjet and Royal Salute.

While tickets are required to get into the VIP tent at Rio Grande Park, general viewing of the matches is free and open to the public.

