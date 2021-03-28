 Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series Slalom 3 from March 25, 2021 | AspenTimes.com
Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series Slalom 3 from March 25, 2021

Staff report

Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series

Individual Race Results by Division

Adv Slalom 3 — 3/25/2021

Bib#—Racer—Team—1st Run—2nd Run—Combined—Points

Girls

415—Collins, Chloe—Hamilton Sports—32.99—34.86—1:07.85—100

416—Fuller, Ellie—54.45—59.23—1:53.68—80

Women

634—Tait-Jamieson, Lucie—KSPN—28.22—27.60—0:55.82—100

402—Rebeiz, Carly—S&S Construction—34.49—33.37—1:07.86—80

99—Lindsay, Cindy—BOOTech—35.15—37.41—1:12.56—60

Boys

407—Hurley, Patrick—Hamilton Sports—34.87—32.58—1:07.45—100

149—Dwyer, Alexander—36.46—37.49—1:13.95—80

411—Strickland, Skyler—S&S Construction—52.76—48.40—1:41.16—60

80+

46—Rainer, Eddie—Hamilton Sports—33.37—33.26—1:06.63—100

70+

2—Tower, Chuck—S&S Construction—32.91—33.21—1:06.12—100

429—Amory, David—34.87—36.03—1:10.90—80

424—Rom, Doctor Bill—KSPN—44.43—42.25—1:26.68—60

60+

453—Itin, Tim—S&S Construction—27.78—28.65—0:56.43—100

5—Maple, Mike—S&S Construction—28.01—28.56—0:56.57—80

81—Zamansky, David—BOOTech—30.98—32.93—1:03.91—60

66—Lindsay, Jim—BOOTech—33.52—33.23—1:06.75—55

421—Kortschak, Walter—34.57—35.29—1:09.86—51

21—Mills, Tim—BOOTech—35.20—36.17—1:11.37—47

20—Handwerk, Jeff—36.48—37.29—1:13.77—43

91—Kennedy, Tom—KSPN—37.70—38.31—1:16.01—40

50+

8—Strickland, Scott—S&S Construction—27.23—27.23—0:54.46—100

27—Sturt, David—Hamilton Sports—29.49—30.30—0:59.79—80

443—Ross, Matt—S&S Construction—30.45—30.56—1:01.01—60

4—Payne, Michael—Timberline Bank—33.27—33.18—1:06.45—55

445—Siegel, Victor—KSPN—48.20—47.31—1:35.51—51

450—Rebeiz, Alex—34.79—DSQ—0.00—0

40+

92—Williams, JT—S&S Construction—26.42—26.97—0:53.39—100

440—Mahoney, Derrick—BOOTech—32.32—34.44—1:06.76—80

430—Fuller, Miles—31.71—DSQ—0.00—0

Mens Advanced

34—Centofanti, Steve—Hamilton Sports—30.62—30.26—1:00.88—100

428—Hahn, Brad—Hamilton Sports—32.11—31.43—1:03.54—80

Snowboard Women

448—Busch, Amanda Rae—Hamilton Sports—42.20—42.88—1:25.08—100

Snowboard Men

452—Gilmour, John—Timberline Bank—43.40—45.98—1:29.38—100

410—Everson, Gray—KSPN—50.82—48.23—1:39.05—80

TEAM RACE RESULTS

Adv Slalom 3

Team—Points

S&S Construction—300

Hamilton Sports—300

KSPN—240

BOOTech—200

Timberline Bank—155

CUMULATIVE RACE RESULTS BY DIVISION (FINAL SEASON STANDINGS)

Bib#—Team—All—GS+SL (race participation)—Points

Girls

415—Collins, Chloe—Hamilton Sports—4—4—340

416—Fuller, Ellie—3—3—207

417—Fuller, Sienna—2—2—180

604—Osborne, Tessa—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—100

623—Ettlinger, Sienna—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—100

606—Carlson, Sofia—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—60

624—Osborne, Lyla—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—55

622—Lutz-Sladdin, Caleah—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—51

605—Phillips, Devin—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—0

Young Adult Women

412—Francis, Annabelle—A Mixed Bag—4—4—300

615—Cornelius, Ally—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—100

414—Fuller, Savannah —1—1—100

413—Roy, Mykenzie—KSPN—1—1—80

608—Valentini, Maria Teresa—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—80

405—Hopkinson, Macy—Bonnie`s Babes—1—1—60

466—Kenny, Darienne—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—55

607—Kroeger, Rocksy—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—51

465—Frisch, Quintessa—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—47

609—Silvay, Elizabeth—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—43

171—Nichols, Annika—Bonnie`s Babes—1—1—0

600—Sage, Piper—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—0

601—Hicks, Maddie—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—0

Women

634—Tait-Jamieson, Lucie—KSPN—6—6—560

402—Rebeiz, Carly—S&S Construction—6—6—374

99—Lindsay, Cindy—BOOTech—6—6—328

446—Tait-Jamieson, Emilie—ASC S3—2—2—200

133—Milelli, Tanya—BOOTech—3—3—166

152—Lussan, Kelly—Hamilton Sports—2—2—135

630—Scott, Lucy—A Mixed Bag—2—2—102

95—Weier, Jennifer—BOOTech—1—1—80

433—Douglass, Linzhi—1—1—60

Boys

407—Hurley, Patrick—Hamilton Sports—6—6—560

149—Dwyer, Alexander—4—4—280

408—Down, Jake—2—2—180

411—Strickland, Skyler—S&S Construction—2—2—140

718—Merjos, Tommy—A Mixed Bag—2—2—111

409—Down, Tommy—2—2—110

612—Stokes, Jimmy—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—100

602—Eydenberg, Graham—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—55

Young Adult Men

632—Schille, Jaden—S&S Construction—3—3—260

614—Cromer, Greyson—Hamilton Sports—1—1—100

618—Lewis, Miko—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—80

617—Kendrick, Parker—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—55

613—Smalls, Luka—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—51

616—Hutto, Fletcher—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—0

611—Robinson, Thomis—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—0

610—Hutto, Sawyer—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—0

80+

46—Rainer, Eddie—Hamilton Sports—5—5—400

80—Houot, Jacques—Timberline Bank—2—2—180

70+

2—Tower, Chuck—S&S Construction—6—6—600

429—Amory, David—6—6—400

424—Rom, Doctor Bill—KSPN—6—6—375

50—Patten, Terry—Timberline Bank—1—1—60

60+

453—Itin, Tim—S&S Construction—6—6—560

5—Maple, Mike—S&S Construction—5—5—440

66—Lindsay, Jim—BOOTech—6—6—315

81—Zamansky, David—BOOTech—5—5—300

21—Mills, Tim—BOOTech—6—6—248

434—Douglass, J. Ross—5—5—240

91—Kennedy, Tom—KSPN—6—6—219

20—Handwerk, Jeff—6—6—213

9—Hemphill, Arlan—BOOTech—5—5—161

421—Kortschak, Walter—3—3—131

52—Prinster, Michael—Hamilton Sports—2—2—106

621—Munk, Anthony—1—1—80

6—Popinchalk, Joey—Timberline Bank—1—1—47

18—Henley, Steve—Timberline Bank—1—1—43

50+

8—Strickland, Scott—S&S Construction—6—6—480

27—Sturt, David—Hamilton Sports—6—6—371

4—Payne, Michael—Timberline Bank—6—6—340

631—Schille, John—S&S Construction—3—3—190

450—Rebeiz, Alex—6—6—189

49—Madsen, Bill—BOOTech—3—3—160

39—Tomcich, Bill—Timberline Bank—3—3—150

435—McBride, Pete—A Mixed Bag—2—2—140

445—Siegel, Victor—KSPN—4—4—139

443—Ross, Matt—S&S Construction—2—2—115

447—Saunders, Randall—1—1—55

40+

92—Williams, JT—S&S Construction—5—5—500

440—Mahoney, Derrick—BOOTech—4—4—295

430—Fuller, Miles —5—5—280

154—Ballou, Jonathan—BOOTech—1—1—80

61—Fogg, Joshua—BOOTech—1—1—80

444—Acquavella, Alex—A Mixed Bag—1—1—80

57—Britt, Mike—Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—1—1—0

30+

720—Maisey, Ewan—ASC Race Department—1—1—100

620—Moore, Emerson—A Mixed Bag—1—1—100

20+

437—Ruttenberg, Jacob—A Mixed Bag—2—2—100

Mens Advanced

34—Centofanti, Steve—Hamilton Sports—6—6—402

428—Hahn, Brad—Hamilton Sports—3—3—215

439—Cafe, Tim—A Mixed Bag—2—2—200

98—Nevins, Austin—S&S Construction—2—2—200

719—Wylie, Andrew—A Mixed Bag—2—2—160

280—Major, Victor—A Mixed Bag—2—2—140

181—Campbell, Julian—Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—3—3—98

484—Down, Jacob—1—1—80

636—Gastaldi, Sebastiano—S&S Construction—1—1—80

629—Maher, James—A Mixed Bag—1—1—51

Snowboard Women

448—Busch, Amanda Rae—Hamilton Sports—4—4—400

Snowboard Men

410—Everson, Gray—KSPN—5—5—480

452—Gilmour, John—Timberline Bank—2—2—200

CUMULATIVE TEAM RACE RESULTS (FINAL SEASON STANDINGS)

Team—Points

S&S Construction—1,800

Hamilton Sports—1,680

KSPN—1,475

BOOTech—1,230

A Mixed Bag—1,000

Timberline Bank—934

Team AVSC Girls—486

Team AVSC Boys—235

ASC S3—200

ASC Race Department—100

Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—98

Bonnie`s Babes—60

