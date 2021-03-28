Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series Slalom 3 from March 25, 2021
Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series
Individual Race Results by Division
Adv Slalom 3 — 3/25/2021
Bib#—Racer—Team—1st Run—2nd Run—Combined—Points
Girls
415—Collins, Chloe—Hamilton Sports—32.99—34.86—1:07.85—100
416—Fuller, Ellie—54.45—59.23—1:53.68—80
Women
634—Tait-Jamieson, Lucie—KSPN—28.22—27.60—0:55.82—100
402—Rebeiz, Carly—S&S Construction—34.49—33.37—1:07.86—80
99—Lindsay, Cindy—BOOTech—35.15—37.41—1:12.56—60
Boys
407—Hurley, Patrick—Hamilton Sports—34.87—32.58—1:07.45—100
149—Dwyer, Alexander—36.46—37.49—1:13.95—80
411—Strickland, Skyler—S&S Construction—52.76—48.40—1:41.16—60
80+
46—Rainer, Eddie—Hamilton Sports—33.37—33.26—1:06.63—100
70+
2—Tower, Chuck—S&S Construction—32.91—33.21—1:06.12—100
429—Amory, David—34.87—36.03—1:10.90—80
424—Rom, Doctor Bill—KSPN—44.43—42.25—1:26.68—60
60+
453—Itin, Tim—S&S Construction—27.78—28.65—0:56.43—100
5—Maple, Mike—S&S Construction—28.01—28.56—0:56.57—80
81—Zamansky, David—BOOTech—30.98—32.93—1:03.91—60
66—Lindsay, Jim—BOOTech—33.52—33.23—1:06.75—55
421—Kortschak, Walter—34.57—35.29—1:09.86—51
21—Mills, Tim—BOOTech—35.20—36.17—1:11.37—47
20—Handwerk, Jeff—36.48—37.29—1:13.77—43
91—Kennedy, Tom—KSPN—37.70—38.31—1:16.01—40
50+
8—Strickland, Scott—S&S Construction—27.23—27.23—0:54.46—100
27—Sturt, David—Hamilton Sports—29.49—30.30—0:59.79—80
443—Ross, Matt—S&S Construction—30.45—30.56—1:01.01—60
4—Payne, Michael—Timberline Bank—33.27—33.18—1:06.45—55
445—Siegel, Victor—KSPN—48.20—47.31—1:35.51—51
450—Rebeiz, Alex—34.79—DSQ—0.00—0
40+
92—Williams, JT—S&S Construction—26.42—26.97—0:53.39—100
440—Mahoney, Derrick—BOOTech—32.32—34.44—1:06.76—80
430—Fuller, Miles—31.71—DSQ—0.00—0
Mens Advanced
34—Centofanti, Steve—Hamilton Sports—30.62—30.26—1:00.88—100
428—Hahn, Brad—Hamilton Sports—32.11—31.43—1:03.54—80
Snowboard Women
448—Busch, Amanda Rae—Hamilton Sports—42.20—42.88—1:25.08—100
Snowboard Men
452—Gilmour, John—Timberline Bank—43.40—45.98—1:29.38—100
410—Everson, Gray—KSPN—50.82—48.23—1:39.05—80
TEAM RACE RESULTS
Adv Slalom 3
Team—Points
S&S Construction—300
Hamilton Sports—300
KSPN—240
BOOTech—200
Timberline Bank—155
CUMULATIVE RACE RESULTS BY DIVISION (FINAL SEASON STANDINGS)
Bib#—Team—All—GS+SL (race participation)—Points
Girls
415—Collins, Chloe—Hamilton Sports—4—4—340
416—Fuller, Ellie—3—3—207
417—Fuller, Sienna—2—2—180
604—Osborne, Tessa—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—100
623—Ettlinger, Sienna—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—100
606—Carlson, Sofia—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—60
624—Osborne, Lyla—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—55
622—Lutz-Sladdin, Caleah—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—51
605—Phillips, Devin—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—0
Young Adult Women
412—Francis, Annabelle—A Mixed Bag—4—4—300
615—Cornelius, Ally—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—100
414—Fuller, Savannah —1—1—100
413—Roy, Mykenzie—KSPN—1—1—80
608—Valentini, Maria Teresa—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—80
405—Hopkinson, Macy—Bonnie`s Babes—1—1—60
466—Kenny, Darienne—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—55
607—Kroeger, Rocksy—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—51
465—Frisch, Quintessa—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—47
609—Silvay, Elizabeth—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—43
171—Nichols, Annika—Bonnie`s Babes—1—1—0
600—Sage, Piper—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—0
601—Hicks, Maddie—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—0
Women
634—Tait-Jamieson, Lucie—KSPN—6—6—560
402—Rebeiz, Carly—S&S Construction—6—6—374
99—Lindsay, Cindy—BOOTech—6—6—328
446—Tait-Jamieson, Emilie—ASC S3—2—2—200
133—Milelli, Tanya—BOOTech—3—3—166
152—Lussan, Kelly—Hamilton Sports—2—2—135
630—Scott, Lucy—A Mixed Bag—2—2—102
95—Weier, Jennifer—BOOTech—1—1—80
433—Douglass, Linzhi—1—1—60
Boys
407—Hurley, Patrick—Hamilton Sports—6—6—560
149—Dwyer, Alexander—4—4—280
408—Down, Jake—2—2—180
411—Strickland, Skyler—S&S Construction—2—2—140
718—Merjos, Tommy—A Mixed Bag—2—2—111
409—Down, Tommy—2—2—110
612—Stokes, Jimmy—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—100
602—Eydenberg, Graham—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—55
Young Adult Men
632—Schille, Jaden—S&S Construction—3—3—260
614—Cromer, Greyson—Hamilton Sports—1—1—100
618—Lewis, Miko—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—80
617—Kendrick, Parker—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—55
613—Smalls, Luka—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—51
616—Hutto, Fletcher—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—0
611—Robinson, Thomis—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—0
610—Hutto, Sawyer—Team AVSC Boys—1—1—0
80+
46—Rainer, Eddie—Hamilton Sports—5—5—400
80—Houot, Jacques—Timberline Bank—2—2—180
70+
2—Tower, Chuck—S&S Construction—6—6—600
429—Amory, David—6—6—400
424—Rom, Doctor Bill—KSPN—6—6—375
50—Patten, Terry—Timberline Bank—1—1—60
60+
453—Itin, Tim—S&S Construction—6—6—560
5—Maple, Mike—S&S Construction—5—5—440
66—Lindsay, Jim—BOOTech—6—6—315
81—Zamansky, David—BOOTech—5—5—300
21—Mills, Tim—BOOTech—6—6—248
434—Douglass, J. Ross—5—5—240
91—Kennedy, Tom—KSPN—6—6—219
20—Handwerk, Jeff—6—6—213
9—Hemphill, Arlan—BOOTech—5—5—161
421—Kortschak, Walter—3—3—131
52—Prinster, Michael—Hamilton Sports—2—2—106
621—Munk, Anthony—1—1—80
6—Popinchalk, Joey—Timberline Bank—1—1—47
18—Henley, Steve—Timberline Bank—1—1—43
50+
8—Strickland, Scott—S&S Construction—6—6—480
27—Sturt, David—Hamilton Sports—6—6—371
4—Payne, Michael—Timberline Bank—6—6—340
631—Schille, John—S&S Construction—3—3—190
450—Rebeiz, Alex—6—6—189
49—Madsen, Bill—BOOTech—3—3—160
39—Tomcich, Bill—Timberline Bank—3—3—150
435—McBride, Pete—A Mixed Bag—2—2—140
445—Siegel, Victor—KSPN—4—4—139
443—Ross, Matt—S&S Construction—2—2—115
447—Saunders, Randall—1—1—55
40+
92—Williams, JT—S&S Construction—5—5—500
440—Mahoney, Derrick—BOOTech—4—4—295
430—Fuller, Miles —5—5—280
154—Ballou, Jonathan—BOOTech—1—1—80
61—Fogg, Joshua—BOOTech—1—1—80
444—Acquavella, Alex—A Mixed Bag—1—1—80
57—Britt, Mike—Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—1—1—0
30+
720—Maisey, Ewan—ASC Race Department—1—1—100
620—Moore, Emerson—A Mixed Bag—1—1—100
20+
437—Ruttenberg, Jacob—A Mixed Bag—2—2—100
Mens Advanced
34—Centofanti, Steve—Hamilton Sports—6—6—402
428—Hahn, Brad—Hamilton Sports—3—3—215
439—Cafe, Tim—A Mixed Bag—2—2—200
98—Nevins, Austin—S&S Construction—2—2—200
719—Wylie, Andrew—A Mixed Bag—2—2—160
280—Major, Victor—A Mixed Bag—2—2—140
181—Campbell, Julian—Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—3—3—98
484—Down, Jacob—1—1—80
636—Gastaldi, Sebastiano—S&S Construction—1—1—80
629—Maher, James—A Mixed Bag—1—1—51
Snowboard Women
448—Busch, Amanda Rae—Hamilton Sports—4—4—400
Snowboard Men
410—Everson, Gray—KSPN—5—5—480
452—Gilmour, John—Timberline Bank—2—2—200
CUMULATIVE TEAM RACE RESULTS (FINAL SEASON STANDINGS)
Team—Points
S&S Construction—1,800
Hamilton Sports—1,680
KSPN—1,475
BOOTech—1,230
A Mixed Bag—1,000
Timberline Bank—934
Team AVSC Girls—486
Team AVSC Boys—235
ASC S3—200
ASC Race Department—100
Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—98
Bonnie`s Babes—60
