 Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series Slalom 2 from March 18, 2021 | AspenTimes.com
Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series Slalom 2 from March 18, 2021

Staff report

Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series

Individual Race Results by Division

Adv Slalom 2 – 3/18/2021

Bib#—Racer—Team—1st Run—2nd Run—Combined—Points

Girls

415—Collins, Chloe—Hamilton Sports—34.19—34.06—1:08.25—100

Young Adult Women

412—Francis, Annabelle—A Mixed Bag—29.63—29.91—0:59.54—100

Women

446—Tait-Jamieson, Emilie—ASC S3—26.18—25.67—0:51.85—100

634—Tait-Jamieson, Lucie—KSPN—26.16—26.60—0:52.76—80

402—Rebeiz, Carly—S&S Construction—34.34—34.04—1:08.38—60

99—Lindsay, Cindy—BOOTech—34.30—36.20—1:10.50—55

Boys

407—Hurley, Patrick—Hamilton Sports—31.92—32.44—1:04.36—100

411—Strickland, Skyler—S&S Construction—47.30—47.01—1:34.31—80

80+

46—Rainer, Eddie—Hamilton Sports—30.97—31.67—1:02.64—100

70+

2—Tower, Chuck—S&S Construction—31.40—31.86—1:03.26—100

424—Rom, Doctor Bill—KSPN—39.69—39.89—1:19.58—80

429—Amory, David—DSQ—34.83—0.00—0

60+

453—Itin, Tim—S&S Construction—26.17—27.50—0:53.67—100

5—Maple, Mike—S&S Construction—26.66—27.68—0:54.34—80

81—Zamansky, David—BOOTech—29.13—30.13—0:59.26—60

66—Lindsay, Jim—BOOTech—31.39—32.32—1:03.71—55

434—Douglass, J. Ross—31.55—32.53—1:04.08—51

21—Mills, Tim—BOOTech—33.70—34.04—1:07.74—47

20—Handwerk, Jeff—34.57—35.68—1:10.25—43

91—Kennedy, Tom—KSPN—35.34—36.02—1:11.36—40

9—Hemphill, Arlan—BOOTech—30.59—DNF—0.00—0

50+

8—Strickland, Scott—S&S Construction—24.54—25.31—0:49.85—100

631—Schille, John—S&S Construction—25.17—26.33—0:51.50—80

435—McBride, Pete—A Mixed Bag—26.57—27.02—0:53.59—60

443—Ross, Matt—S&S Construction—28.43—28.35—0:56.78—55

4—Payne, Michael—Timberline Bank—31.03—30.46—1:01.49—51

450—Rebeiz, Alex—32.43—32.34—1:04.77—47

39—Tomcich, Bill—Timberline Bank—32.76—33.04—1:05.80—43

27—Sturt, David—Hamilton Sports—DSQ—27.82—0.00—0

445—Siegel, Victor—KSPN—41.53—DSQ—0.00—0

40+

92—Williams, JT—S&S Construction—24.86—26.07—0:50.93—100

154—Ballou, Jonathan—BOOTech—27.07—27.51—0:54.58—80

430—Fuller, Miles—30.36—31.02—1:01.38—60

Mens Advanced

98—Nevins, Austin—S&S Construction—24.06—24.31—0:48.37—100

34—Centofanti, Steve—Hamilton Sports—28.40—28.99—0:57.39—80

Snowboard Women

448—Busch, Amanda Rae—Hamilton Sports—43.04—48.32—1:31.36—100

Snowboard Men

452—Gilmour, John—Timberline Bank—43.74—52.11—1:35.85—100

TEAM RACE RESULTS

Adv Slalom 2

Team—Points

S&S Construction—300

Hamilton Sports—300

KSPN—200

BOOTech—195

Timberline Bank—194

A Mixed Bag—160

ASC S3—100

CUMULATIVE RACE RESULTS BY DIVISION

Bib#—Team—All—GS+SL (race participation)—Points

Girls

415—Collins, Chloe—Hamilton Sports—3—3—240

417—Fuller, Sienna—2—2—180

416—Fuller, Ellie—2—2—127

604—Osborne, Tessa—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—100

623—Ettlinger, Sienna—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—100

606—Carlson, Sofia—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—60

624—Osborne, Lyla—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—55

622—Lutz-Sladdin, Caleah—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—51

605—Phillips, Devin—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—0

Young Adult Women

412—Francis, Annabelle A Mixed Bag 4 4 300

615—Cornelius, Ally Team AVSC Girls 1 1 100

413—Roy, Mykenzie KSPN 1 1 80

608—Valentini, Maria Teresa Team AVSC Girls 1 1 80

405—Hopkinson, Macy Bonnie`s Babes 1 1 60

466—Kenny, Darienne Team AVSC Girls 1 1 55

607—Kroeger, Rocksy Team AVSC Girls 1 1 51

465—Frisch, Quintessa Team AVSC Boys 1 1 47

609—Silvay, Elizabeth Team AVSC Girls 1 1 43

171—Nichols, Annika Bonnie`s Babes 1 1 0

600—Sage, Piper Team AVSC Girls 1 1 0

601—Hicks, Maddie Team AVSC Girls 1 1 0

Women

634—Tait-Jamieson, Lucie KSPN 5 5 460

402—Rebeiz, Carly S&S Construction 5 5 294

99—Lindsay, Cindy BOOTech 5 5 268

446—Tait-Jamieson, Emilie ASC S3 2 2 200

133—Milelli, Tanya BOOTech 3 3 166

152—Lussan, Kelly Hamilton Sports 2 2 135

630—Scott, Lucy A Mixed Bag 2 2 102

95—Weier, Jennifer BOOTech 1 1 80

433—Douglass, Linzhi 1 1 60

Boys

407—Hurley, Patrick Hamilton Sports 5 5 460

149—Dwyer, Alexander 3 3 200

408—Down, Jake 2 2 180

718—Merjos, Tommy A Mixed Bag 2 2 111

409—Down, Tommy 2 2 110

612—Stokes, Jimmy Team AVSC Boys 1 1 100

411—Strickland, Skyler S&S Construction 1 1 80

602—Eydenberg, Graham Team AVSC Boys 1 1 55

Young Adult Men

632—Schille, Jaden S&S Construction 3 3 260

614—Cromer, Greyson Hamilton Sports 1 1 100

618—Lewis, Miko Team AVSC Boys 1 1 80

617—Kendrick, Parker Team AVSC Boys 1 1 55

613—Smalls, Luka Team AVSC Boys 1 1 51

616—Hutto, Fletcher Team AVSC Boys 1 1 0

611—Robinson, Thomis Team AVSC Boys 1 1 0

610—Hutto, Sawyer Team AVSC Boys 1 1 0

80+

46—Rainer, Eddie—Hamilton Sports—4—4—300

80—Houot, Jacques—Timberline Bank—2—2—180

70+

2—Tower, Chuck—S&S Construction—5—5—500

429—Amory, David—5—5—320

424—Rom, Doctor Bill—KSPN—5—5—315

50—Patten, Terry—Timberline Bank—1—1—60

60+

453—Itin, Tim—S&S Construction—5—5—460

5—Maple, Mike—S&S Construction—4—4—360

66—Lindsay, Jim—BOOTech—5—5—260

81—Zamansky, David—BOOTech—4—4—240

434—Douglass, J. Ross—5—5—240

21—Mills, Tim—BOOTech—5—5—201

91—Kennedy, Tom—KSPN—5—5—179

20—Handwerk, Jeff—5—5—170

9—Hemphill, Arlan—BOOTech—5—5—161

52—Prinster, Michael—Hamilton Sports—2—2—106

421—Kortschak, Walter—2—2—80

621—Munk, Anthony—1—1—80

6—Popinchalk, Joey—Timberline Bank—1—1—47

18—Henley, Steve Timberline Bank—1—1—43

50+

8—Strickland, Scott—S&S Construction—5—5—380

27—Sturt, David—Hamilton Sports—5—5—291

4—Payne, Michael—Timberline Bank—5—5—285

631—Schille, John—S&S Construction—3—3—190

450—Rebeiz, Alex—5—5—189

49—Madsen, Bill—BOOTech—3—3—160

39—Tomcich, Bill—Timberline Bank—3—3—150

435—McBride, Pete—A Mixed Bag—2—2—140

443—Ross, Matt—S&S Construction—1—1—55

447—Saunders, Randall—1—1—55

445—Siegel, Victor—KSPN—2—2—51

40+

92—Williams, JT—S&S Construction—4—4—400

430—Fuller, Miles—4—4—280

440—Mahoney, Derrick—BOOTech—3—3—215

154—Ballou, Jonathan—BOOTech—1—1—80

61—Fogg, Joshua—BOOTech—1—1—80

444—Acquavella, Alex—A Mixed Bag—1—1—80

57—Britt, Mike—Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—1—1—0

30+

720—Maisey, Ewan—ASC Race Department—1—1—100

620—Moore, Emerson—A Mixed Bag—1—1—100

20+

437—Ruttenberg, Jacob—A Mixed Bag—2—2—100

414—Fuller, Savannah—1—1—100

Mens Advanced

34—Centofanti, Steve—Hamilton Sports—5—5—302

439—Cafe, Tim—A Mixed Bag—2—2—200

98—Nevins, Austin—S&S Construction—2—2—200

719—Wylie, Andrew—A Mixed Bag—2—2—160

280—Major, Victor—A Mixed Bag—2—2—140

428—Hahn, Brad—Hamilton Sports—2—2—135

181—Campbell, Julian—Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—3—3—98

484—Down, Jacob—1—1—80

636—Gastaldi, Sebastiano—S&S Construction—1—1—80

629—Maher, James—A Mixed Bag—1—1—51

633—Unknown1858—Unknown—1—1—40

Snowboard Women

448—Busch, Amanda Rae—Hamilton Sports—3—3—300

Snowboard Men

410—Everson, Gray—KSPN—4—4—400

452—Gilmour, John—Timberline Bank—1—1—100

CUMULATIVE TEAM RACE RESULTS

Team—Points

S&S Construction—1,500

Hamilton Sports—1,380

KSPN—1,235

BOOTech—1,030

A Mixed Bag—1,000

Timberline Bank—779

Team AVSC Girls—486

Team AVSC Boys—235

ASC S3—200

ASC Race Department—100

Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—98

Bonnie`s Babes—60

