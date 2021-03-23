Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series Slalom 2 from March 18, 2021
Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series
Individual Race Results by Division
Adv Slalom 2 – 3/18/2021
Bib#—Racer—Team—1st Run—2nd Run—Combined—Points
Girls
415—Collins, Chloe—Hamilton Sports—34.19—34.06—1:08.25—100
Young Adult Women
412—Francis, Annabelle—A Mixed Bag—29.63—29.91—0:59.54—100
Women
446—Tait-Jamieson, Emilie—ASC S3—26.18—25.67—0:51.85—100
634—Tait-Jamieson, Lucie—KSPN—26.16—26.60—0:52.76—80
402—Rebeiz, Carly—S&S Construction—34.34—34.04—1:08.38—60
99—Lindsay, Cindy—BOOTech—34.30—36.20—1:10.50—55
Boys
407—Hurley, Patrick—Hamilton Sports—31.92—32.44—1:04.36—100
411—Strickland, Skyler—S&S Construction—47.30—47.01—1:34.31—80
80+
46—Rainer, Eddie—Hamilton Sports—30.97—31.67—1:02.64—100
70+
2—Tower, Chuck—S&S Construction—31.40—31.86—1:03.26—100
424—Rom, Doctor Bill—KSPN—39.69—39.89—1:19.58—80
429—Amory, David—DSQ—34.83—0.00—0
60+
453—Itin, Tim—S&S Construction—26.17—27.50—0:53.67—100
5—Maple, Mike—S&S Construction—26.66—27.68—0:54.34—80
81—Zamansky, David—BOOTech—29.13—30.13—0:59.26—60
66—Lindsay, Jim—BOOTech—31.39—32.32—1:03.71—55
434—Douglass, J. Ross—31.55—32.53—1:04.08—51
21—Mills, Tim—BOOTech—33.70—34.04—1:07.74—47
20—Handwerk, Jeff—34.57—35.68—1:10.25—43
91—Kennedy, Tom—KSPN—35.34—36.02—1:11.36—40
9—Hemphill, Arlan—BOOTech—30.59—DNF—0.00—0
50+
8—Strickland, Scott—S&S Construction—24.54—25.31—0:49.85—100
631—Schille, John—S&S Construction—25.17—26.33—0:51.50—80
435—McBride, Pete—A Mixed Bag—26.57—27.02—0:53.59—60
443—Ross, Matt—S&S Construction—28.43—28.35—0:56.78—55
4—Payne, Michael—Timberline Bank—31.03—30.46—1:01.49—51
450—Rebeiz, Alex—32.43—32.34—1:04.77—47
39—Tomcich, Bill—Timberline Bank—32.76—33.04—1:05.80—43
27—Sturt, David—Hamilton Sports—DSQ—27.82—0.00—0
445—Siegel, Victor—KSPN—41.53—DSQ—0.00—0
40+
92—Williams, JT—S&S Construction—24.86—26.07—0:50.93—100
154—Ballou, Jonathan—BOOTech—27.07—27.51—0:54.58—80
430—Fuller, Miles—30.36—31.02—1:01.38—60
Mens Advanced
98—Nevins, Austin—S&S Construction—24.06—24.31—0:48.37—100
34—Centofanti, Steve—Hamilton Sports—28.40—28.99—0:57.39—80
Snowboard Women
448—Busch, Amanda Rae—Hamilton Sports—43.04—48.32—1:31.36—100
Snowboard Men
452—Gilmour, John—Timberline Bank—43.74—52.11—1:35.85—100
TEAM RACE RESULTS
Adv Slalom 2
Team—Points
S&S Construction—300
Hamilton Sports—300
KSPN—200
BOOTech—195
Timberline Bank—194
A Mixed Bag—160
ASC S3—100
CUMULATIVE RACE RESULTS BY DIVISION
Bib#—Team—All—GS+SL (race participation)—Points
Girls
415—Collins, Chloe—Hamilton Sports—3—3—240
417—Fuller, Sienna—2—2—180
416—Fuller, Ellie—2—2—127
604—Osborne, Tessa—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—100
623—Ettlinger, Sienna—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—100
606—Carlson, Sofia—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—60
624—Osborne, Lyla—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—55
622—Lutz-Sladdin, Caleah—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—51
605—Phillips, Devin—Team AVSC Girls—1—1—0
Young Adult Women
412—Francis, Annabelle A Mixed Bag 4 4 300
615—Cornelius, Ally Team AVSC Girls 1 1 100
413—Roy, Mykenzie KSPN 1 1 80
608—Valentini, Maria Teresa Team AVSC Girls 1 1 80
405—Hopkinson, Macy Bonnie`s Babes 1 1 60
466—Kenny, Darienne Team AVSC Girls 1 1 55
607—Kroeger, Rocksy Team AVSC Girls 1 1 51
465—Frisch, Quintessa Team AVSC Boys 1 1 47
609—Silvay, Elizabeth Team AVSC Girls 1 1 43
171—Nichols, Annika Bonnie`s Babes 1 1 0
600—Sage, Piper Team AVSC Girls 1 1 0
601—Hicks, Maddie Team AVSC Girls 1 1 0
Women
634—Tait-Jamieson, Lucie KSPN 5 5 460
402—Rebeiz, Carly S&S Construction 5 5 294
99—Lindsay, Cindy BOOTech 5 5 268
446—Tait-Jamieson, Emilie ASC S3 2 2 200
133—Milelli, Tanya BOOTech 3 3 166
152—Lussan, Kelly Hamilton Sports 2 2 135
630—Scott, Lucy A Mixed Bag 2 2 102
95—Weier, Jennifer BOOTech 1 1 80
433—Douglass, Linzhi 1 1 60
Boys
407—Hurley, Patrick Hamilton Sports 5 5 460
149—Dwyer, Alexander 3 3 200
408—Down, Jake 2 2 180
718—Merjos, Tommy A Mixed Bag 2 2 111
409—Down, Tommy 2 2 110
612—Stokes, Jimmy Team AVSC Boys 1 1 100
411—Strickland, Skyler S&S Construction 1 1 80
602—Eydenberg, Graham Team AVSC Boys 1 1 55
Young Adult Men
632—Schille, Jaden S&S Construction 3 3 260
614—Cromer, Greyson Hamilton Sports 1 1 100
618—Lewis, Miko Team AVSC Boys 1 1 80
617—Kendrick, Parker Team AVSC Boys 1 1 55
613—Smalls, Luka Team AVSC Boys 1 1 51
616—Hutto, Fletcher Team AVSC Boys 1 1 0
611—Robinson, Thomis Team AVSC Boys 1 1 0
610—Hutto, Sawyer Team AVSC Boys 1 1 0
80+
46—Rainer, Eddie—Hamilton Sports—4—4—300
80—Houot, Jacques—Timberline Bank—2—2—180
70+
2—Tower, Chuck—S&S Construction—5—5—500
429—Amory, David—5—5—320
424—Rom, Doctor Bill—KSPN—5—5—315
50—Patten, Terry—Timberline Bank—1—1—60
60+
453—Itin, Tim—S&S Construction—5—5—460
5—Maple, Mike—S&S Construction—4—4—360
66—Lindsay, Jim—BOOTech—5—5—260
81—Zamansky, David—BOOTech—4—4—240
434—Douglass, J. Ross—5—5—240
21—Mills, Tim—BOOTech—5—5—201
91—Kennedy, Tom—KSPN—5—5—179
20—Handwerk, Jeff—5—5—170
9—Hemphill, Arlan—BOOTech—5—5—161
52—Prinster, Michael—Hamilton Sports—2—2—106
421—Kortschak, Walter—2—2—80
621—Munk, Anthony—1—1—80
6—Popinchalk, Joey—Timberline Bank—1—1—47
18—Henley, Steve Timberline Bank—1—1—43
50+
8—Strickland, Scott—S&S Construction—5—5—380
27—Sturt, David—Hamilton Sports—5—5—291
4—Payne, Michael—Timberline Bank—5—5—285
631—Schille, John—S&S Construction—3—3—190
450—Rebeiz, Alex—5—5—189
49—Madsen, Bill—BOOTech—3—3—160
39—Tomcich, Bill—Timberline Bank—3—3—150
435—McBride, Pete—A Mixed Bag—2—2—140
443—Ross, Matt—S&S Construction—1—1—55
447—Saunders, Randall—1—1—55
445—Siegel, Victor—KSPN—2—2—51
40+
92—Williams, JT—S&S Construction—4—4—400
430—Fuller, Miles—4—4—280
440—Mahoney, Derrick—BOOTech—3—3—215
154—Ballou, Jonathan—BOOTech—1—1—80
61—Fogg, Joshua—BOOTech—1—1—80
444—Acquavella, Alex—A Mixed Bag—1—1—80
57—Britt, Mike—Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—1—1—0
30+
720—Maisey, Ewan—ASC Race Department—1—1—100
620—Moore, Emerson—A Mixed Bag—1—1—100
20+
437—Ruttenberg, Jacob—A Mixed Bag—2—2—100
414—Fuller, Savannah—1—1—100
Mens Advanced
34—Centofanti, Steve—Hamilton Sports—5—5—302
439—Cafe, Tim—A Mixed Bag—2—2—200
98—Nevins, Austin—S&S Construction—2—2—200
719—Wylie, Andrew—A Mixed Bag—2—2—160
280—Major, Victor—A Mixed Bag—2—2—140
428—Hahn, Brad—Hamilton Sports—2—2—135
181—Campbell, Julian—Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—3—3—98
484—Down, Jacob—1—1—80
636—Gastaldi, Sebastiano—S&S Construction—1—1—80
629—Maher, James—A Mixed Bag—1—1—51
633—Unknown1858—Unknown—1—1—40
Snowboard Women
448—Busch, Amanda Rae—Hamilton Sports—3—3—300
Snowboard Men
410—Everson, Gray—KSPN—4—4—400
452—Gilmour, John—Timberline Bank—1—1—100
CUMULATIVE TEAM RACE RESULTS
Team—Points
S&S Construction—1,500
Hamilton Sports—1,380
KSPN—1,235
BOOTech—1,030
A Mixed Bag—1,000
Timberline Bank—779
Team AVSC Girls—486
Team AVSC Boys—235
ASC S3—200
ASC Race Department—100
Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—98
Bonnie`s Babes—60
