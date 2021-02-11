Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series giant slalom from Feb. 11, 2021
Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series
Individual Race Results by Division
Adv GS 1 — 2/11/2021
Bib#—racer—team—1st run—2nd run—combined—points
Young Adult Women
412—Francis, Annabelle—A Mixed Bag—28.62—27.75—0:56.37—100
413—Roy, Mykenzie—KSPN—34.59—33.37—1:07.96—80
Women
634—Tait-Jamieson, Lucie—KSPN—27.00—27.66—0:54.66—100
152—Lussan, Kelly—Hamilton Sports—30.04—29.64—0:59.68—80
133—Milelli, Tanya—ASC S3—31.91—31.84—1:03.75—60
99—Lindsay, Cindy—BOOTech—31.82—32.30—1:04.12—55
402—Rebeiz, Carly—S&S Construction—32.62—31.60—1:04.22—51
630—Scott, Lucy—A Mixed Bag—34.25—34.71—1:08.96—47
Boys
407—Hurley, Patrick—31.31—31.03—1:02.34—100
408—Down, Jake—31.69—30.79—1:02.48—80
149—Dwyer, Alexander—40.34—39.42—1:19.76—60
409—Down, Tommy—42.78—43.97—1:26.75—55
Young Adult Men
632—Schille, Jaden—S&S Construction—26.41—26.13—0:52.54—100
80+
46—Rainer, Eddie—Hamilton Sports—30.12—29.74—0:59.86—100
80—Houot, Jacques—Highlands Ale House—50.48—53.14—1:43.62—80
70+
2—Tower, Chuck—S&S Construction—29.73—29.32—0:59.05—100
429—Amory, David—31.26—31.85—1:03.11—80
424—Rom, Doctor Bill—S&S Construction—40.05—39.37—1:19.42—60
60+
5—Maple, Mike—S&S Construction—25.97—24.92—0:50.89—100
453—Itin, Tim—S&S Construction—25.90—25.49—0:51.39—80
81—Zamansky, David—BOOTech—28.3628.46 0:56.8260
9—Hemphill, Arlan—BOOTech—29.4828.82 0:58.3055
52—Prinster, Michael—Hamilton Sports—29.6229.29 0:58.9151
6—Popinchalk, Joey—Timberline Bank—29.87—30.09—0:59.96—47
66—Lindsay, Jim—BOOTech—31.07—30.33—1:01.40—43
20—Handwerk, Jeff—S&S Construction—31.19—31.16—1:02.35—40
21—Mills, Tim—BOOTech—32.14—31.77—1:03.91—37
91—Kennedy, Tom—KSPN—34.13—34.79—1:08.92—34
434—Douglass, J. Ross—30.74—51.88—1:22.62—31
50+
8—Strickland, Scott—S&S Construction—25.20—23.96—0:49.16—100
435—McBride, Pete—A Mixed Bag—25.39—25.21—0:50.60—80
49—Madsen, Bill—BOOTech—25.77—25.86—0:51.63—60
631—Schille, John—S&S Construction—26.74—26.63—0:53.37—55
27—Sturt, David—Hamilton Sports—26.4827.10 0:53.5851
39—Tomcich, Bill—Timberline Bank—29.8129.35 0:59.1647
4—Payne, Michael—Timberline Bank—31.2428.98 1:00.2243
450—Rebeiz, Alex—31.92—32.06—1:03.98—40
633—Siegel, Victor—KSPN—42.65—43.26—1:25.91—37
40+
92—Williams, JT—S&S Construction—25.97—25.56—0:51.53—100
440—Mahoney, Derrick—BOOTech—32.95—34.62—1:07.57—80
20+
437—Ruttenberg, Jacob—A Mixed Bag—26.60—26.18—0:52.78—100
Men’s Advanced
411—Cafe, Tim—A Mixed Bag—23.98—24.28—0:48.26—100
636—Gastaldi, Sebastiano—S&S Construction—25.07—24.96—0:50.03—80
280—Major, Victor—A Mixed Bag—25.4425.37 0:50.8160
428—Hahn, Brad—27.26—27.29—0:54.55—55
629—Maher, James—A Mixed Bag—27.3427.24 0:54.5851
34—Centofanti, Steve—Hamilton Sports—28.11—27.40—0:55.51—47
181—Campbell, Julian—Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—28.58—27.69—0:56.27—43
Snowboard
410—Everson, Gray—KSPN—48.68—48.61—1:37.29—100
