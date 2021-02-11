 Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series giant slalom from Feb. 11, 2021 | AspenTimes.com
Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series giant slalom from Feb. 11, 2021

Staff report
Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series

Individual Race Results by Division

Adv GS 1 — 2/11/2021

Bib#—racer—team—1st run—2nd run—combined—points

Young Adult Women

412—Francis, Annabelle—A Mixed Bag—28.62—27.75—0:56.37—100

413—Roy, Mykenzie—KSPN—34.59—33.37—1:07.96—80

Women

634—Tait-Jamieson, Lucie—KSPN—27.00—27.66—0:54.66—100

152—Lussan, Kelly—Hamilton Sports—30.04—29.64—0:59.68—80

133—Milelli, Tanya—ASC S3—31.91—31.84—1:03.75—60

99—Lindsay, Cindy—BOOTech—31.82—32.30—1:04.12—55

402—Rebeiz, Carly—S&S Construction—32.62—31.60—1:04.22—51

630—Scott, Lucy—A Mixed Bag—34.25—34.71—1:08.96—47

Boys

407—Hurley, Patrick—31.31—31.03—1:02.34—100

408—Down, Jake—31.69—30.79—1:02.48—80

149—Dwyer, Alexander—40.34—39.42—1:19.76—60

409—Down, Tommy—42.78—43.97—1:26.75—55

Young Adult Men

632—Schille, Jaden—S&S Construction—26.41—26.13—0:52.54—100

80+

46—Rainer, Eddie—Hamilton Sports—30.12—29.74—0:59.86—100

80—Houot, Jacques—Highlands Ale House—50.48—53.14—1:43.62—80

70+

2—Tower, Chuck—S&S Construction—29.73—29.32—0:59.05—100

429—Amory, David—31.26—31.85—1:03.11—80

424—Rom, Doctor Bill—S&S Construction—40.05—39.37—1:19.42—60

60+

5—Maple, Mike—S&S Construction—25.97—24.92—0:50.89—100

453—Itin, Tim—S&S Construction—25.90—25.49—0:51.39—80

81—Zamansky, David—BOOTech—28.3628.46 0:56.8260

9—Hemphill, Arlan—BOOTech—29.4828.82 0:58.3055

52—Prinster, Michael—Hamilton Sports—29.6229.29 0:58.9151

6—Popinchalk, Joey—Timberline Bank—29.87—30.09—0:59.96—47

66—Lindsay, Jim—BOOTech—31.07—30.33—1:01.40—43

20—Handwerk, Jeff—S&S Construction—31.19—31.16—1:02.35—40

21—Mills, Tim—BOOTech—32.14—31.77—1:03.91—37

91—Kennedy, Tom—KSPN—34.13—34.79—1:08.92—34

434—Douglass, J. Ross—30.74—51.88—1:22.62—31

50+

8—Strickland, Scott—S&S Construction—25.20—23.96—0:49.16—100

435—McBride, Pete—A Mixed Bag—25.39—25.21—0:50.60—80

49—Madsen, Bill—BOOTech—25.77—25.86—0:51.63—60

631—Schille, John—S&S Construction—26.74—26.63—0:53.37—55

27—Sturt, David—Hamilton Sports—26.4827.10 0:53.5851

39—Tomcich, Bill—Timberline Bank—29.8129.35 0:59.1647

4—Payne, Michael—Timberline Bank—31.2428.98 1:00.2243

450—Rebeiz, Alex—31.92—32.06—1:03.98—40

633—Siegel, Victor—KSPN—42.65—43.26—1:25.91—37

40+

92—Williams, JT—S&S Construction—25.97—25.56—0:51.53—100

440—Mahoney, Derrick—BOOTech—32.95—34.62—1:07.57—80

20+

437—Ruttenberg, Jacob—A Mixed Bag—26.60—26.18—0:52.78—100

Men’s Advanced

411—Cafe, Tim—A Mixed Bag—23.98—24.28—0:48.26—100

636—Gastaldi, Sebastiano—S&S Construction—25.07—24.96—0:50.03—80

280—Major, Victor—A Mixed Bag—25.4425.37 0:50.8160

428—Hahn, Brad—27.26—27.29—0:54.55—55

629—Maher, James—A Mixed Bag—27.3427.24 0:54.5851

34—Centofanti, Steve—Hamilton Sports—28.11—27.40—0:55.51—47

181—Campbell, Julian—Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—28.58—27.69—0:56.27—43

Snowboard

410—Everson, Gray—KSPN—48.68—48.61—1:37.29—100

